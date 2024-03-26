SEC asks NTC to block Binance’s operations in PHL

THE Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has asked the regulator of telecommunication services in the country to block the online presence of Binance Holdings Ltd. in the Philippines.

In its en banc meeting, the SEC approved the filing of a formal request with the National Telecommunications Commission for assistance in blocking the website and other web pages used by Binance, which was found to have offered an investment and trading platform without the necessary license from the agency.

“The SEC has identified the aforementioned platform and concluded that the public’s continued access to these websites/apps poses a threat to the security of the funds of investing Filipinos,” SEC Chairman Emilio B. Aquino said in the letter-request addressed to the NTC.

Binance defines itself as a facility for trading financial instruments and offers investment products—including spot trading using leverage, futures contracts, option contracts, cryptocurrency savings accounts, cryptocurrency staking services, and a platform for initial coin offerings.

Touted as the largest cryptocurrency website in the world, Binance currently has an average daily trading volume of $65 billion covering more than 402 cryptocurrencies, with a membership of over 183 million, according to its website.

The group has been actively employing promotional campaigns on social media to attract Filipinos to engage in investment and trading activities using its platforms. An app version is also downloadable on Google Playstore and the Apple App Store.

Binance, however, has neither secured a license from the SEC to solicit investments from the public nor to create or operate an exchange for the buying and selling of securities, as required by Republic Act 8799, or The Securities Regulation Code.

The SEC warned the public against investing in and using Binance, as well as started studying the possible blocking of Binance’s website and other online presence in the Philippines, as early as November 2023.

Considering the size and volume of Binance’s operations, however, the SEC ensured that the investing public would have enough time to exit the platform and reposition their portfolio in favor of authorized investment products and platforms.