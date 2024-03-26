Saint Benilde sweeps NCAA tennis

COLLEGE of Saint Benilde wielded the broom in ruling the National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 99 tennis tournament at the Philippine Columbian Association courts in Plaza Dilao in Paco, Manila.

The Blazing Netters edged the Mapua Cardinals, 2-1, to top the men’s side and so did the Lady Blazers over the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta Lady Altas, 2-1, to reign supreme in women’s action.

Francis Lera and Gian Macaraeg routed Al Quiza and Joaquin de Leon, 6-2, 6-4, in doubles while Reyniel Marcellana edged Aldwyn Rosales, 6-1, 5-7, 7-5, in the deciding second singles to sweep their way to their fifth championship.

Laurenz Quitara beat Carl Ubalde, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3, for Mapua’s lone victory in the opening singles.

Dorelle Lagura and Kiana de Jesus eked out a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 triumph over Lyka Sanoza and Cindy Nuguit and Valeri Desoyo waylaid Aira Nuguit in regaining the women’s title for Saint Benilde.

Perpetual Help’s Christy Sanoza also won the first singles when Daniella Dandalanin retired due to injury with Sanoza ahead, 6-4, after one set.