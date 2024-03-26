Pinoys told to remain vigilant against scams

As Filipinos prepare to observe the upcoming Holy Week, cybersecurity giant Kaspersky provided Pinoys with essential tips to ensure a secure and peaceful holiday amid the digital landscape fraught with threats.

Citing data from the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group, Kaspersky General Manager for Southeast Asia Yeo Siang Tiong said Filipinos should not let their guard down even at times of relaxation.

Between November 2023 and February 2024, the Police uncovered a staggering 178 cases of “hijack profile” incidents, with a significant spike of 89 cases occurring just in February alone.

These incidents of identity theft reflect a troubling upward trend observed throughout 2023, where almost 3,000 cyber identity theft cases were recorded.

Identity theft, a nefarious act wherein fraudsters obtain personal details from victims, poses severe risks, including identity fraud and unauthorized access to financial accounts. This stolen data can be exploited to open new bank accounts, take over existing ones, or engage in various criminal activities.

“In 2023, we monitored 26,164,699 web threats attacks in the Philippines, which made the country 4th with the highest web threats attacks globally, and when we looked at it closely, we found out that Filipinos were facing one attack per second. These numbers are a reminder of the importance of remaining vigilant at all times,” Yeo said.

To aid Filipinos in safeguarding their digital footprint during the holiday season, Yeo has issued a series of recommendations.

Firstly, they advise exercising caution, being wary of enticing offers and suspicious giveaways. Verifying the security of one’s connection before divulging personal information online is crucial, as is scrutinizing the address bar to confirm the legitimacy of websites.

Moreover, purchasing tickets and accommodations from reputable sources can help individuals avoid potential scams.

Yeo also emphasized the importance of password security, urging users to utilize strong passwords and enable two-factor authentication whenever possible. Additionally, he recommended employing robust security solutions like Kaspersky Premium to scan for malicious links and protect against web threats.

In addition to these general tips, Yeo highlighted the importance of safeguarding personal data against identity theft. He advised limiting social media exposure, refraining from sharing personal information on social media platforms, and keeping systems updated by regularly installing security patches and antivirus software to mitigate vulnerabilities.

Furthermore, exercising caution when opening email attachments or visiting suspicious websites can minimize the risk of malware infections, Yeo said. He also stressed the importance of staying vigilant by monitoring credit card statements for any unauthorized charges and promptly reporting suspicious activities to financial institutions.

Image credits: www.globe.com.ph





