PHL, China swap protests on RORE mission in WPS

THE Department of Foreign Affairs has conveyed its “strongest protest” to China for the water cannoning by China Coast Guard and maritime militia on the Philippine boat carrying food supplies to Philippine troops in Ayungin Shoal last Saturday.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila also counter-protested what it calls “illegal intrusion” of the Philippine rotation and resupply mission (RORE) vessels to Ayungin Shoal (Chinese name: Ren’ai Jiao).

Meanwhile, 20 countries have expressed their support to the Philippine government and the need to follow the international rules-based order.

Philippine protest

The Philippine protests were conveyed Monday three times—the highest of which was at the vice-ministerial level.

DFA Undersecretary for Bilateral Relations and Asean Affairs Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro called Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong morning to protest the “aggressive actions” by the CCG on the rotation and resupply mission by the Armed Forces.

Early in the morning, in Manila, DFA Deputy Assistant Secretary Raphael Hermoso summoned Charge d’affaires, a.i. of the Chinese Embassy, Zhou Zhiyong, and handed over the protest note via demarche.

In Beijing, the Philippine Embassy also lodged the same demarche to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Asked to comment on the warning by the Chinese Foreign Ministry to “prepare to bear all potential consequences,” DFA spokesperson Ma. Teresita Daza replied, “The Philippines will not be deterred by threats or hostility, from exercising its legal rights over its maritime zones, including Ayungin Shoal, which forms part of the Philippine EEZ and continental shelf.”

In a statement, Daza said the demarches demanded China to leave Ayungin Shoal and the Philippine exclusive economic zone “immediately.”

“In these demarches, the Philippines stressed, among others, that China has no right to be in Ayungin Shoal, a low-tide elevation that lies within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone and continental shelf in accordance with the 1982 Unclos and as affirmed by the 2016 Arbitral Award,” Daza said in a statement.

The DFA urged China “to take the correct track” by following the international law and respecting the “legitimate rights” of the Philippines and other states. Beijing should also “cease and desist from its continued violation of international law” which includes the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2016 Arbitral Award.

Daza said China’s “aggressive actions contradict and put to waste” the Asean-China efforts to promote practical activities to foster peace and cooperation in the region.”

“The Philippines has made sincere efforts to implement the instruction of President Marcos and President Xi to lower tensions. China’s aggressive actions call into question its sincerity in lowering the tensions and promoting peace and stability in the South China Sea,” she said.

Chinese protest

The Chinese Embassy accused the Philippine vessels of “attempting to transport construction materials” to beached Philippine Navy ship BRP Sierra Madre which is hosting Filipino soldiers in Ayungin Shoal.

China also questioned the timing of the RORE mission, which was only 18 days after the last resupply.

“It was a deliberate and provocative move that infringed upon China’s sovereignty and maritime rights and interests and undermined peace and stability in the South China Sea. The China Coast Guard in response has implemented lawful regulation, interception, and expulsion in a reasonable and professional manner,” the Embassy said.

The Embassy reiterated Beijing’s position that Ayungin Reef is part of South China Sea where China has “indisputable sovereignty.” The 2016 Arbitral Tribunal, it stressed is “illegal, null and void.”

“China urges the Philippines to immediately stop infringement and provocation and return to the right track of dialogue and consultation in real earnest to find a proper way to manage the situation so as to jointly preserve the peace and stability in the South China Sea,” it added.

International support for PHL

Around 20 countries and partners have openly supported the Philippines, the DFA said.

“The DFA thanks the international community for their continued expressions of support to the Philippines and the defense of the international order based on international law,” Daza said.

Among those who openly supported the Philippines on social media were US State Department, EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and the ambassadors of the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Canada, Japan, Germany, Sweden, Finland, New Zealand, South Korea, and The Netherlands.

Asean has yet to make a statement as of press time.