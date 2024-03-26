Petro Gazz eases way past Capital1 to boost semis bid

PETRO Gazz got back on track with a 25-11, 25-19, 25-14 victory over Capital1 on Tuesday, boosting its bid ahead of the semifinals of the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Brooke Van Sickle led the way as the Angels, coming off a five-set loss to Chery Tiggo, got past Capital1 in 72 minutes.

Petro Gazz notched its fifth win in seven matches, staying within striking distance of joint leaders Creamline, Choco Mucho and PLDT at 5-1.

Van Sickle had 19 points, including 15 kills on 58 percent attacking efficiency, for the Angels.

Petro Gazz surged ahead in the first set with 16 attack points compared to Capital1’s three.

The Angels had seven blocks to their opponents’ two, and registered nine aces while conceding only two.

“It’s good to get a win coming off a loss, I’m really proud of my team for being able to bounce back the way we did,” said Van Sickle, lauding her teammates for the win.

“I thought everyone did such a fantastic job,” she added.

“It doesn’t matter who the other team is. Capital1 is a very scrappy team. But as long as we stay focused, we can get things done,” said Van Sickle.

Jonah Sabete had nine points, Remy Palma added seven, while and Kecelyn Galdones and setter Ivy Perez scored six each.

Coach Koji Tsuzurabara also drew a combined 13 points from five other players, including four from Myla Pablo.

The Solar Spikers fell to 1-6.

Lourdes Clemente had six points, Heather Guino-o scored five, while Janeca Lana and Sydney Niegos added four points apiece.

After the Holy Week break, action resumes on April 2 with PLDT facing Akari and Choco Mucho tangling with Galeries Tower, also at the Philsports Arena.