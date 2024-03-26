Pagcor turns over ₱4.59B cash dividends to Treasury

THE Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) announced last Monday it remitted a total of P4.59 billion in cash dividends to the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) to help fund the national government’s efforts in ensuring the country’s sustained economic growth and development.

In a statement, the state gaming firm said its latest remittance represents 75 percent of Pagcor’s net income in calendar year 2023. It is higher than the usual 50 percent remittance “pursuant to the request of Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto to Pagcor to advance an additional 25 percent dividend to fund government expenditures.”

The statement quoted Pagcor Chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco as saying the state gaming firm’s robust earnings from gaming operations enabled it to book P79.37 billion in gross revenues and net earnings of P6.13 billion in 2023 as dividend base, paving the way for a higher dividend rate declaration.

“Our remarkable income performance in 2023 set the stage for this higher dividend contribution to the national government, and this epitomizes not just financial success but our unwavering commitment to national development,” Tengco said.

The dividend declaration consists of P3.06 billion or 50 percent of Pagcor’s 2023 net earnings plus an advanced 25 percent or P1.53 billion, which may be applied to future dividend remittances.

The dividend check was received by Deputy National Treasurer Eduardo Anthony G. Mariño III during simple ceremonies at the new Pagcor Executive Office in Pasay City.

Mariño said the higher remittance from Pagcor would help set in motion the administration’s socioeconomic agenda as the country is coming from a challenging year where it found difficulty achieving growth targets due to inflation.

“Every peso of this latest remittance from Pagcor is directly translatable to additional expenditure which can help accelerate growth. This would certainly empower the national government in initiating transformative change this year,” he explained.

The remittance by government owned and controlled corporations or GOCCs of at least 50 percent of their net earnings to the National Government is mandated under Republic Act 7656, otherwise known as the Dividends Law.

Image credits: Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.






