Muhi: ‘PUP as Southeast Asia’s Top Polytechnic University’

President Manuel M. Muhi, the 13th President of the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP), has affirmed his commitment to propel the University to excellence, aiming to establish the university as the top polytechnic institution in Southeast Asia.

In his address following his reappointment for a second term, President Muhi articulated his vision for PUP, pledging to fortify the university’s academic programs, modernize facilities, and cultivate a culture of excellence at par with global standards.

“Sa loob ng mga nakaraang taon, naging karangalan ko ang paglingkuran ang Sintang Paaralan, at ngayong pumapasok na tayo sa ikalawang termino, may kaakibat na bigat ‘pag sinasabi ‘yung pangalawang termino – nais kong ipahayag ang ating pangako na patuloy na magsisilbi at magtutulak ng mga reporma upang mapalakas pa ang ating pamantasan,” President Muhi stated.

(From left): VP for Student Affairs and Services Prof. Tom Testor, VP for Administration Prof. Adam Ramilo, VP for Academic Affairs Dr. Emanuel de Guzman, President Manuel Muhi, Executive VP Prof. Alberto Guillo, VP for Research Extension and Development Dr. Anna Ruby Gapasin, and VP for Campuses Prof. Lito Gatan.

During Muhi’s first term, PUP was able to secure its spot for the third time as Jobstreet’s most preferred graduates by employers. QS Stars, a globally-recognized rating system that provides rating to universities and institutions, hailed PUP as second best State University in the Philippines.

“Sa ating ikalawang termino, nais nating maglaan ng mas malaking effort para ang Sintang Paaralan ay maipakilala at maging top polytechnic university sa Southeast Asia,” Muhi added.

Muhi, who has been serving as PUP’s president since 2020, acknowledged the difficulties faced during his first term, particularly navigating the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Hindi ho naging madali ang ating unang termino na magkakasama. Bukod sa kinaharap natin ang COVID-19, ay kinailangan nating dumaan sa accreditation, application ng COPC, licensure examinations, CAEPUP, enrollment at iba pa, pero hindi nyo ho ako binigo,” he stated in his speech.

President Muhi outlined key priorities for his second term, focusing on enhancing academic programs, upgrading facilities, and promoting innovation and inclusivity.

“Magfofocus tayo sa mga student-centered programs – palalakasin natin ang enrollment-to-employment program na sisiguruhin na ang bawat estudyante ay magkakaroon ng industry-ready skills. Palalawakin natin ang access ng ating Education On Wheels program para mas maraming estudyante pa ang makapagtapos ng pag-aaral ng walang pinoproblemang babaunin sa araw-araw,” President Muhi stated.

President Muhi rallied the PUP community to join him in his vision for the university’s future, “Uunahan ko na ho kayo, hindi ho magiging madali ang ating ikalawang termino. Marami ho tayong kailangan gawin at gustong gawin para makapagbigay ng kalidad na edukasyon sa mas marami pang kabataang Pilipino. Sa tulong ng bawat isa, kayang-kaya nating marating ang mas mataas pang antas ng tagumpay. Patuloy nating isulong ang dangal ng Sintang Paaralan. Kasama ko ho ba kayo sa layuning ito?” he added, encouraging the PUP community to stand ready to face the challenges ahead and work towards providing quality education to more Filipino youth.

A simple celebration followed his address bringing together faculty members, administrators, students, and distinguished guests.