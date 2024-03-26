It’s Holy Week 2024–Let’s agree on a short Advocacy Campaign

IN adopting the UN agenda for Sustainable Development, it is essential to free humanity from poverty, secure a healthy planet for future generations, and build peaceful, inclusive societies as a foundation for ensuring lives of dignity for all.

The agenda is deliberately ambitious and needs targets to guide us.

I selected six of the 17 United Nations Development Programme Sustainable Development Goals that influence people directly:

Goal 1: No poverty

“End poverty in all its forms everywhere.”

Goal 2: Zero hunger

“End hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition, and promote sustainable agriculture.”

Goal 3: Good health and well-being for people

“Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages.”

Goal 4: Quality education

“Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning for all.”

Goal 5: Decent work and economic growth

“Promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all.”

Goal 6: Reducing inequalities

“Reduce income inequalities throughout the country.”

And I ask three questions. Do you have the answers?

Question: How many families live in Metro Manila in the streets and under bridges?

Answer: More than 350,000 families in Metro Manila have no homes and live in the streets and under bridges.

Question: Why are the children of farmers in the Philippines leaving the rural areas and flock to urban areas?

Answer: Farmers remain poor; even farmers with 10 and more hectares cannot convince their children that there is a future in farming. Consequently, the children of farmers move to the cities, hoping to find jobs there.

Question: What can the Philippine government and the private sector do to ensure access to education and the development of higher skills needed in today’s work environment?

Answer: Government and the private sector should expand the cooperation in the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) and the Philippines Business for Social Progress (PBSP) within the framework of Public-Private Partnership (PPP). The cooperation can assist young people to move from high school to employment, making use of dual education, apprenticeship and longer-term internships.

If you look at the answers, you will agree that there is a great need for the private sector to assist government to address the targets of sustainable development and create inclusive growth, for the benefit of the poor or the base of the pyramid.

In closing, there is definitely the need of government (national and local) to work closely with business, civil society and communities to achieve the changes needed. Holy Week 2024 is definitely a good time for our short Advocacy Campaign!

Feedback is invited; email me at hjschumacher59@gmail.com.a