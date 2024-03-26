`

Today’s front page, Monday, March 25, 2024

INDIAN COAST GUARD IN TOWN

Members of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) National Cadets Corps welcome the arrival of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship Samudra Paheredar at Pier 15 of Eva Macapagal sea terminal in Manila on Monday, March 25, 2024.

The visit is deemed a substantial advancement in fostering collaboration between the PCG and the ICG. It is meant to demonstrate Indian Coast Guard pollution response capabilities, and search and rescue and other activities towards addressing shared concerns in the maritime environment.

This initiative is a nationwide flagship campaign of the Indian Government, initially for one month, to clean seashores of plastic and other waste material, while raising awareness about the importance of cleanliness.

Image credits: Roy Domingp



