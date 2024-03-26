Hidilyn, 3 others go for Olympic slots in Phuket

HIDILYN DIAZ-NARANJO flies to Phuket on Holy Wednesday hoping to nail a return ticket to the Olympics via the sixth and last qualifier for Paris—the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Cup set from Monday to April 11.

“We’re going to Phuket,” Diaz-Naranjo told BusinessMirror via online chat on Tuesday.

Joining the Tokyo Olympics women’s -56 kgs gold medalist of weightlifting were her fellow Paris hopefuls Vanessa Sarno, Rosegie Ramos and John Febuar Ceniza, as well as Tokyo Olympian Erleen Ann Ando who’s competing in the same -59 kgs class as Diaz-Naranjo.

“They have to give their best in this tournament because this is mandatory and it’s the most important of the qualifiers,” Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas trainer and coach Antonio Agustin said.

Diaz-Naranjo and company have to be in the magic 10 of their respective weight classes to make the grade for Paris.

The pride of Zamboanga City is ranked No. 8 and Ando No. 10 but only one of them could compete in Paris because the Olympics allow only one athlete from each country to vie in the Games in each weight class.

Two-time Southeast Asian Games champion Sarno ranks fifth in women’s +71 kgs, while Ramos, 20, is No. 9 in women’s -49 kgs after five Olympic qualifiers and Ceniza runs sixth in men’s +61 kgs.

Ramos and Inan will see action on Monday followed by Ceniza on Tuesday and Diaz-Naranjo on Wednesday.

The other athlete on the team, Kristel Macrohon in women’s 71 kgs, will compete on April 7.

The IWF will announce the qualifiers for Paris in May.

Six Filipinos have so far qualified for Paris—pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena, boxers Eumir Felix Marcial, Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas and gymnasts Carlos Yulo and Aleah Finnegan.