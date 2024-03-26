Greening the PICPA National Headquarters

PICPA Foundation, the CSR arm of the Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA) launched its latest community development project at the PICPA national headquarters in Mandaluyong City.

With the slogan “PICPANS Be Counted! Let’s Turn Our Green Dreams to Reality”, the project aims to green the PICPA National Office by incorporating classy, vintage ornamental plants and eventually edible plants to the otherwise concrete surroundings of the PICPA building.

In lieu of a ground breaking ceremony, a hoisting ceremony was held to jumpstart the greening project. Hoisted over branches of the Balete tree were dapo ferns. In attendance were officers of PICPA Foundation led by Dr. Erwin Vincent G. Alcala, PICPA Foundation Chairman of the Board; Dr. Noe Quiñanola, Chairman of the Board of Accountancy, Atty. Randy B. Blanza, PICPA National President, Ms. Lolita P. Tang, PICPA Foundation Executive Director and Ms. Florencia Gorospe, Chairperson of PICPA Foundation Community Development Support Committee. Also present joining the ceremony were Chairman/Managing Partners of leading & trusted professional services firms in the Philippines the SGV & Co; Villaruz, Villaruz& Co. CPAs; Moore RoxasTabamo& Co; and Torre, Sobremonte& Associates Company; representatives from PICPA’s chapters in the National Capital Region sectors and former Undersecretary of the Department of Agriculture, Ms. Evelyn Laviña who gave a brief background of the concept and implementation of the greening project.

Support from PICPA members will come from donations for naming rights in the different gardens that will rise in various areas of the compound: healing garden, wall garden, hanging garden, box garden and hedge garden.

Converting the PICPA national headquarters to a green home is PICPA’s contribution to sustainability and plans for the project began to take root in September 2023.

The project is aligned with the ESG standards for an organizations behavior where E stands for Environment, S for Social, and G for Governance.

It symbolizes PICPA’s commitment to environment stewardship and sustainability. “We are now mindful of the environmental impact of our business,” PICPA National President Atty. Blanza said.

According to PICPA Foundation Chair Dr. Erwin Alcala, the Foundation wants to turn the national office into a green home for CPAs. “We do a lot of tasks inside the office, we use computers, we use cell phones, and these actually are contributors to pollution. At least with a green home, it can contribute a little to the clean air that is required by CPAs visiting our headquarters.”

Dr. Alcala added that eventually they want the different chapters to replicate what they are doing at the national headquarters. “We do it here first. We are launching it here for everybody to understand the purpose of this project.”

PICPA Foundation, Inc. was established on December 29, 1981 with the primary purpose of pursuing research and development programs to assess the impact of paradigm shifts in business and technological advances in all areas of the accountancy profession.

Today, it undertakes the following programs: research and development program, professional development program, scholarship program, and community development/outreach program.



