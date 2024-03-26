DPWH sets road works in NCR for Holy Week

TAKING advantage of the absence of a huge number of motorists and travelers from the National Capital Region as they head to provinces for religious observances and family gatherings, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and a telecommunications firm will undertake 24-hour road works on major roads in Metro Manila during Holy Week.

“The clearance for the 24-hour road works aims to strike a balance between maintaining infrastructure and minimizing disruptions and inconvenience to motorists after the significantly religious holidays,” said Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Acting Chairman Romando Artes.

Artes said the Holy Week break is the best time for contractors to complete their road works and reblocking activities, since “fewer vehicles are on Metro Manila streets during that period.”

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes as the road works will start on Wednesday, March 27 at 11 pm, and will continue round-the-clock until Monday, April 1 at 5 am.

They will be undertaken at these areas:

1. Batasan-Commonwealth Tunnel, Filinvest 1 Road to fronting Sandigan (first lane from plantbox, Quezon City)

2. West Avenue, Ligaya St. to Del Monte Avenue (first lane from sidewalk), Quezon City

3. Luzon Avenue SB [southbound], Congressional Avenue Ext. to before Luzon Flyover (first lane from center), Quezon City

4. Commonwealth Avenue, Landbank to Elliptical Road (third lane from sidewalk), Quezon City

5. Mindanao Avenue, Tandang Sora Avenue to Longines St. (truck lane), Quezon City

6. Mindanao Avenue Tunnel to Sauyo Road (truck lane), Quezon City

7. Payatas Road, Batasan Road to Bayanihan St., Quezon City

8. Payatas Road between Singko St. and Leyte St., Quezon City

9. Payatas Road before Maynilad Pumping Station to Petron Gas Station (first lane from sidewalk), Quezon City

10. IBP-San Mateo Road, Quezon City

11. Roxas Boulevard NB [northbound] between Lourdes St. and Vicente Sotto St., Pasay City

12. Roxas Boulevard NB between Remedios St. and Pasaje Del Carmen St., Pasay City

13. Roxas. Boulevard Edsa Flyover SB bridge approach (outer lane and inner lane), Pasay City

14. South Super Highway East Service Road, Parañaque City

15. Edsa NB Guadalupe before bridge (third lane), Makati City

16. Edsa NB Guadalupe P. Burgos St. near Jollibee and McDonald’s (fourth lane), Makati City

17. Edsa NB Guadalupe JP Rizal Ext. (second lane), Makati City

18. Edsa NB Guadalupe JP Rizal Ext. near Stoplight (second lane), Makati City

The affected roads will be fully passable by 5 am on Monday, April 1.