DOE inks pact on LPG law with PNP

The Department of Energy (DOE) will be assisted by the Philippine National Police (PNP) in strictly enforcing Republic Act 11592 or the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Industry Regulation Act (LIRA) to ensure the safety of the public.

Under the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) signed by the agencies, the PNP, through its Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), is tasked to assist the DOE in the conduct of inspections of LPG facilities, including retailers, refillers, and motor vehicles involved in the transportation of LPG in bulk or LPG cylinders and cartridges.

The MOA, according to DOE Secretary Raphael P.M. Lotilla, fosters collaboration and consultation between the DOE and the PNP to establish and enforce the Oplan LIRA.

The PNP is further tasked with investigating potential criminal violations under the LIRA, either upon receiving a report or on its initiative. This includes conducting surveillance, entrapment, filing search warrant applications, and initiating criminal actions against violators.

The MOA was signed by Lotilla and PNP Chief Benjamin C. Acorda.

“Recognizing the significant risk to both life and property, the government acknowledges the urgent need to ensure that all activities involving the commerce of LPG meet the highest quality and safety standards. Hence, strict monitoring and enforcement is paramount to mitigate risks associated with LPG operations and promote responsible and sustainable practices within the industry,” Lotilla said.

The passage of LIRA has prompted the government to shift focus on consumer welfare and protection, where the DOE has prioritized quality, health, safety, and environmental standards.

“The protection and safeguard of the consumers is our main priority. Together with the PNP, we will strictly enforce the LIRA with heightened monitoring and inspections of the industry,” added the energy chief.

As of end-2023, around 15,000 business establishments in the trade of LPG nationwide received a license to operate from the DOE. The DOE continues to accept and process applications for the issuance of permits to qualified LPG participants to stop the proliferation of illegal establishments and prevent irregular, deceitful, and anomalous trade practices.