Bong Go calls for heightened safety measures in observance of Holy Week

Recognizing the tradition of many Filipinos traveling to their provinces in anticipation of the upcoming Holy Week, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has advised travelers to take safety precautions as he urged Filipinos to embody the virtues of love, compassion, and understanding in their observances.

“Sa mga uuwi sa probinsiya, lalo na mga probinsiyanong katulad ko, mag-ingat po tayo sa biyahe,” he said, acknowledging the additional risks associated with the season, such as fire hazards and health issues related to the summer heat.

The Manila International Airport Authority is bracing for a significant increase in passenger volume, expecting over one million travelers during the week.

Furthermore, the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange has reported an uptick in passengers, with up to 1.7 million people projected to travel through the terminal during the break.

“Ngayong Fire Prevention Month, tiyakin din ninyo na ligtas ang inyong mga tahanan at iwasan ang mga posibleng pagmulan ng insidente ng sunog. Huwag ding kalilimutan na pangalagaan ang ating kalusugan. Masarap magbakasyon kung kampante ang ating kalooban at wala tayong agam-agam sa ating mga ari-arian at kalusugan,” reminded the public.

As the Chair of the Senate Committee on Health, Go also urged everyone to stay safe and appealed to the public to continue voluntarily wearing masks to protect their health from viruses such as the reported Pertussis outbreak in some areas.

“Tulad ng lagi kong payo, kung hindi naman sagabal sa inyo, ugaliing magsuot na ng mask upang proteksyunan ang sarili at ang ating pamilya,” he appealed.

“Kahit wala na ang COVID-19, nandidiyan pa rin ang banta ng mga sakit na maaaring makahawa lalo na sa mga matatanda at bata. Hindi natin alam anong sakit ang maaari nating maiuwi sa bahay. Mabuti nang mag-ingat. Nagawa nating magsuot ng mask ng higit dalawang taon noong pandemya. Konting tiis lang ito upang makasalba ng buhay ng ating kapwa,” he added.

Meanwhile, in an ambush interview after aiding displaced workers in Ilog, Negros Occidental on Saturday, March 23, Go reflected on the profound sacrifice of Jesus Christ, reminding everyone of the importance of prayer and the significance of the Lenten season as a time to demonstrate service to fellowmen as an act of service to God.

“Ang message ko naman po sa darating na Holy Week, importante po na magdasal tayo. Sana ma-remind tayo sa dakilang sakripisyo ng ating Panginoong Hesus,” said Go.

Highlighting the dual nature of service as both a dedication to the people and to the divine, he emphasized the Lenten period as an opportunity to return to the Lord the sacrifices He made through our own sacrifices in serving our kababayans.

“Nang dahil sa Kanyang pagmamahal po sa atin ay sinakripisyo Niya po ang Kanyang buhay para tayo po’y maligtas,” he said.

“Ako naman po’y naniniwala na sana po’y maipapakita po natin sa panahon ngayon…ako, ang paniniwala ko, ang pagseserbisyo sa tao, serbisyo po ‘yan sa Diyos. Ito ‘yung panahon na maibalik natin sa ating Panginoon ‘yung ginawa niyang sakripisyo,” he added.

Go reminded Filipinos of the sacrifices made for humanity’s salvation and the power of embodying love, compassion, and understanding in their daily lives, saying, “Sana patuloy natin may pakita ang compassion, love, understanding, at malasakit natin sa isa’t isa. Mahalin po natin ang ating kapwa Pilipino.”

Meanwhile, Go, known for his focus on public service and compassion, then reiterated his commitment to serving the Filipino people.

“Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit na ang tanging bisyo ay magserbisyo, lagi kong paalala sa lahat ay unahin ang kapakanan ng ating kapwa at hinding-hindi tayo magkakamali,” he said.

“Patuloy na tutulong at magseserbisyo ako sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya, dahil naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa kapwa ay serbisyo iyan sa Diyos,” Go concluded.