Bong Go calls for collective vigilance amid pertussis outbreak

As the country grapples with the resurgence of pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has called for increased vigilance, government intervention, and community cooperation to stem the disease’s spread and prevent fatalities.

Notable outbreaks have been declared in Quezon City, with Pasig also reporting an alarming increase in cases.

Go highlighted the need for collective action, saying, “Napakahalaga ng pagiging alerto at pagtugon ng gobyerno sa paglaban sa pertussis. Ang sakit na ito, lalo na sa mga sanggol at bata, ay hindi dapat balewalain.”

“Dapat tayong magkaisa at maging proactive sa pagpapalaganap ng impormasyon at pagtiyak na may sapat na gamot para sa lahat,” he added.

The outbreak in Quezon City, with 23 confirmed cases and several infant deaths, along with Pasig’s 17 reported cases, has prompted local governments to initiate necessary public health responses. These include mapping out vaccination efforts and assuring the public of the availability of vaccines and post-exposure prophylaxis.

Meanwhile, before the month concludes, Iloilo City’s disaster risk reduction and management council intends to declare an outbreak of pertussis within the districts of Molo and Jaro.

The disease, caused by the Bordetella pertussis bacterium, spreads via respiratory droplets and may result in serious health issues, such as pneumonia, seizures, brain damage, and potentially fatal outcomes.

Infectious diseases expert and president of the Philippine College of Physicians, Dr. Rontgene Solante, echoed the urgency of addressing the outbreak. He advised vulnerable groups, especially children and the elderly, to wear face masks and get vaccinated against pertussis. Solante also warned of the potential for the outbreak to spread further, particularly in densely populated areas like Metro Manila.

With this, Go has reiterated his appeal for Filipinos to voluntarily wear masks especially in public places saying, “tulad ng lagi kong payo, kung hindi naman sagabal sa inyo, ugaliing magsuot na ng mask upang proteksyunan ang sarili at ang ating pamilya.”

“Kahit wala na ang COVID-19, nandidiyan pa rin ang banta ng mga sakit na maaaring makahawa lalo na sa mga matatanda at bata. Hindi natin alam anong sakit ang maaari nating maiuwi sa bahay. Mabuti nang mag-ingat. Nagawa nating magsuot ng mask ng higit dalawang taon noong pandemya. Konting tiis lang ito upang makasalba ng buhay ng ating kapwa,” he added.

The senator also advocated for long-term strategies to enhance the country’s preparedness and response to infectious diseases. This includes improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing public awareness campaigns on vaccination, and strengthening collaboration between government agencies, healthcare providers, and communities.

Go has particularly made a pointed appeal for the government to ramp up its vaccination efforts, noting that pertussis is included in the mandatory vaccination program.

“Mahalaga na paigtingin natin ang ating drive sa pagbabakuna, lalo na sa pagtugon sa pertussis. Kasama ito sa ating mandatory vaccination program, at kailangan nating siguruhin na ang bawat isa, lalo na ang mga bata, ay protektado laban sa sakit na ito,” he stated.

Moreover, Go advocates for leveraging lessons learned from the Covid-19 pandemic to improve public health preparedness and response.

The senator filed Senate Bill No. 195 or the creation of a Center for Disease Control (CDC). If passed into law, CDC will serve as the country’s central hub for disease prevention, surveillance, and control, focusing on both infectious and non-communicable diseases.

Another key legislative measure from Go is SBN 196, which seeks to establish a Virology Science and Technology Institute is passed into law. The institute is envisioned as a center for virology that will enhance the country’s capacity to study, detect, and combat emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases.

Go stressed the significance of learning from past public health challenges, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, in dealing with current outbreaks.

“Tulad ng ating mga natutunan sa pandemya, mahalaga ang pagkakaroon ng sapat na kaalaman, pag-iingat, at pagtutulungan ng bawat isa. Dapat tayong magpatuloy sa pagbabakuna at pagsunod sa mga rekomendasyon ng mga eksperto sa kalusugan,” he said.

“Mag-ingat tayo lalo na ngayong Semana Santa. Tandaan na ang kalusugan ay katumbas ng buhay ng bawat Pilipino,” he added.