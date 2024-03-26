Avid PHL volleyball fans amaze FIVB

BOASTING one of the best—if not the best—fans in the world, the Philippines savors a breakthrough opportunity to become the world’s volleyball homecourt as solo host of the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championships 2025 for the first time in history.

And this early, count in the country’s readiness and excitement to showcase that distinction, passion and love for the game that spelled the difference in the FIVB’s decision last week to pick the Philippines as the single host in the elite conclave set September 12 to 28, 2025.

Led by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF), the Philippines’ solo hosting of the world tilt will be the culmination of its efforts for consecutive years to bring volleyball closer to the Filipinos’ hearts, highlighted by the rousing success of the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) here for two years in a row with sizeable gate attendance despite not having a Filipino squad.

That’s only a tip of the iceberg as to what the Philippines has to offer in full force, in front of the world and with an unparalleled fan support on its back in welcoming the 32 best men’s volleyball teams, over 600-man delegation and thousands of fans—with open arms.

“We will make them feel at home right at our own home,” said PNVF President Ramon “Tats” Suzara, joined by Senator and PNVF chairman emeritus Alan Peter Cayetano, Department of Tourism Director for Film and Sports Tourism Roberto Alabado III and Cignal TV president and CEO Jane Basas at the Marquis Events Place at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City in Tuesday.

“I am ready. We are ready. The team is ready. The Philippines is ready to face the challenges and fulfill a dream as our hearts beat collectively to serve the sport,” Suzara said. “If you love volleyball, then you will surely love the Philippines.”

Cayetano, who will serve as the chairman of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the event like he did in the successful Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) hosting by the country in 2019, eyes another legacy for the country this time in volleyball.

“It’s how we, as a people, welcome the rest of the world. I believe that our hope in a successful hosting will be by faith and action—faith in God and action as a community,” Cayetano said. “I believe that it’s time for the world volleyball to see how united the Philippine volleyball community is.”

The FIVB through its president Ary Graca anticipates a one-of-a-kind edition of the world championship in sports-crazed Philippines that set a gate-attendance record in the FIBA World Cup last year featuring Suzara as master planner and chief implementer.

“We are confident that the Philippines will host an extraordinary World Championship that will leave a lasting legacy and help cultivate an even brighter future for our sport globally,” Graca beamed last week in Lausanne where he announced the Philippines as solo host at the FIVBA headquarters.

Ensuring a hand to make it happen in style is the Department of Tourism as the biggest volleyball event in the world—riding on the heels of the largest basketball showpiece last year—serves as a vital part in transforming the Philippines to a “tourism powerhouse in Asia.”

“We like to assure and ensure that DOT fully supports this event. We are here to make the experience of spectators, players and visitors during this world championship in the Philippines very unforgettable,” said Alabado III, whose office is already preparing grand tour packages for the influx of tourists.

The draw will be held in Manila exactly a year before the first serve on September 12 this year, marking the country’s year-long countdown and the start of the national team build-up.

PLDT and Cignal, which also serves as the host broadcaster, will be the main sponsors of the Filipino spikers, whose official moniker for the world championships is to be announced soon by the PNVF.

Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino relayed his congratulations to the Cayetano and the PNVF for winning the bid to host the worlds.

“Congratulations to the PNVF for all the effort and grateful to the FIVB for the trust given to us,” Tolentino said. “It shows that volleyball very active in our country with lots of supporters and stakeholders. Now it’s another opportunity to showcase our country through sports.”

Image credits: PNVF





