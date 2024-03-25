Young CdO ace Canino captures crown in ‘Battle of Women Masters’ tourney

TEENAGE prodigy Ruelle Canino shocked Woman International Master Jan Jodilyn Fronda in 62 moves of an English Opening to rule the Philippine National Women’s Chess Championship dubbed “Battle of Women Masters” in Malolos, Bulacan, over the weekend.

Needing a victory to win it all, Canino, 16, did just that and stopped 2019 champion Fronda to run away with the crown with 8.5 points, the top purse of P85,000 and the lone berth to the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Bangkok in November.

The rising star from Cagayan de Oro earlier grabbed one of three slots on the national team to the FIDE World Chess Olympiad in Budapest in September.

Canino snatched a pawn early and used it to create a two-pawn central passed pawn that forced the more experienced Fronda to give up a piece and play catch up from there.

Fronda consoled herself with a berth on the Olympiad-bound squad and the P52,000 runner-up prize with 8.0 points in the event organized by the National Chess Federation of the Philippines and backed by the Philippine Sports Commission and Philippine Olympic Committee.

Top-seeded Woman Grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna finished third with 7.0 points after a 59-move triumph over Woman FIDE Master Cherry Ann Mejia in another English encounter. She took home P40,000.