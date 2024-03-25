Spikers’ Turf Press Corps Player of the Week is Jude Garcia

Jude Garcia showed no signs of rust in his return to indoor volleyball, anchoring Criss Cross’ unbeaten start in the 2024 Spikers’ Turf Open Conference.

Garcia, who spent the past years playing for the Philippine men’s beach volleyball team, emerged as the go-to-guy for the new Spikers’ Turf squad with averages of 15.0 points, 8.7 receptions, and 5.0 digs in the King Crunchers’ 3-0 start that allowed them to tie defending champion Cignal at the top spot.

The three-time Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist delivered 18 points on 12 attacks, five blocks, and one ace laced with eight excellent receptions in Criss Cross’ rousing 25-8, 25-22, 25-11 debut win over Maverick last week.

Garcia then came up with an all-around effort of 11 points, nine excellent receptions, and six excellent digs in the 25-18, 25-17, 25-17 victory over VNS-Nasty last Friday before leading the charge in the 25-16, 25-10, 25-22 triumph against RichMarc Sports 3B with 16 points, nine excellent receptions, and seven excellent digs on Sunday.

For his efficiency and versatile performance, Garcia earned the first-ever Spikers’ Turf Press Corps Player of the Week for the period of March 13 to 24 in the men’s volleyball league organized by Sports Vision.

“I think my 100 percent effort in training is just paying off. I have to prove myself that I can perform because I came from beach volleyball. I can’t relax because we need to get something from this season,” Garcia said, who ranked inside the top 10 of all but the setting category after two weeks’ worth of action.

“There’s a lot of things to polish in the court and pay attention to small details.“

Garcia edged reigning MVP Jau Umandal of Cignal, Joeven Dela Vega of PGJC-Navy, and Francis Saura of the D’Navigators for the weekly honor given by scribes from broadsheets, tabloids, and online platforms covering the men’s club league, which also airs live at www.spikersturf.ph Despite the King Crunchers’ impressive start, the high-leaping outside hitter is still far from satisfied.

Garcia wants to use the Holy Week break to assess their performance and focus on fixing their lapses before they head back to action against the D’Navigators on April 10, 6:00 p.m. at the Paco Arena.