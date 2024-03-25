Rombawa, Diaz triumph big time in Escudero tilt

ALJHON ROMBAWA was unstoppable force at home in winning two boys’ titles while Bacoor’s Jana Diaz dominated the girls’ division in the Don Arsenio Escudero, Sr. National Juniors Tennis Championships at the Aera Tennis Club in San Pablo City over the weekend.

Rombawa fashioned out contrasting wins in the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop—he outsteadied Rafa Monte de Ramos, 4-6, 6-4, 12-10, in the 14-and-under finals and overwhelmed last week’s two-division winner, France Dilao, 6-3, 6-1, to top the premier class.

Diaz also delivered an outstanding performance by drubbing Joy Ansay, 6-1, 6-1, in the 16-and-under final and crushed doubles partner Chloe Mercado, 6-3, 6-1, for the 18-and-under trophy to share MVP honors with Rombawa in the tournament aimed at discovering and nurturing talents from across the countryside.

The circuit will resume April 4 to 8 for the Mayor Rolen Paulino Jr. Cup, a Group I event at the Olongapo Tennis Club—for details, contact event organizer Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

The other winners in the event—part of the nationwide circuit sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop president and CEO Bobby Castro and sanctioned by the Philippine Tennis Association, Palawan Pawnshop NTC and the Universal Tennis Ranking and supported by Slazenger—were Ariel Bais City’s Cabaral, Quezon Citrys’ Marcus Go, Muntinlupa City’s Ave Maria Policarpio and General Trias’s Ella Paglalunan and Raven Licayan.

Cabaral routed France Dilao, 6-3, 6-1, for the boys’ 18-and-under championship; Go routed sibling Mattias Go, 6-0, 6-2, in the boys’ 12-and-under final; Policarpio foiled Paglalunan, 6-3, 6-3, for the girls’ 14-and-under crown; Paglalunan upset Lilith Rufino, 6-2, 6-3, in the girls’ 12-and-under final; and Licayan held off Jacob Dizon, 5-3, 4-2, to claim the 10-and-under unisex trophy.

In doubles, the Diaz-Mercado pair smothered the Rocel Ravino-Cristella Llamera tandem, 8-0; while Rombawa and Jeff Jimenez clobbered Ariel Cabaral and Al Licayan, 8-2, for the 18-and-under titles.

Ave Maria Policarpio and Stella Maris Policarpio pocketed the girls’ 14-and-under crown with an 8-4 victory over Dania Bulanadi and Vania Parawan, while Nicholas Andal and de Ramos won the boys’ plum with an 8-1 romp over Jan Cuenza and Bien Tulop.

Licayan and Terrence Batallones bagged the 10-and-under unisex crown with an 8-6 victory over Dizon and Maximus Calingasan.