PSC in PSA forum 

THE Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum holds a special Holy Tuesday session (March 26) to tackle the decision of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to clear the Philippines from its compliance watch list.

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Richard Bachmann and Executive Director Paulo Francisco Tatad lead the panel of guests in the 10 a.m. session to be held at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Joining them are Philippine National Anti-Doping Organization officials Dr. Alejandro Pineda and Nathan Vasquez.

With the compliance procedure over and done with, the Philippine flag is now assured of being flown in the coming Paris Olympics, Paralympic Games and in future regional, continental, and world championships.

The special session is presented by San Miguel Corporation, PSC, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, PLDT/Smart, and the 24/7 sports app in the country ArenaPlus.

The public sports program is being livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation and aired on a delayed basis over Radyo Pilipinas 2, which likewise shares the link to its official Facebook page Radyo Pilipinas 2 Sports.