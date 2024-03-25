PHL saved 132.11MW via Earth Hour

THE Philippines saved a total of 132.11 megawatts (MW) during the Earth Hour 2024, or 110 percent higher than last year’s 62.69MW, according to the Department of Energy (DOE).

“We are pleased to see such an impact in electricity savings during last Saturday’s Earth Hour. This only demonstrates our people’s dedication to safeguarding our planet. By coming together for this symbolic gesture, we send a powerful message of unity and commitment to sustainable practices,” Energy Secretary Raphael PM Lotilla was quoted as saying in a statement the DOE issued last Monday.

This year’s electricity savings were recorded at 73.86 MW from Luzon, 53.30 MW from Visayas, and 4.95 MW from Mindanao. In comparison, last year’s Earth Hour resulted in savings of 33.29 MW from Luzon, 20.50 MW from Visayas, and 8.90 MW from Mindanao.

The results, said the DOE, underscored the power of collective action in promoting energy efficiency and conservation. By turning off non-essential lights and appliances for just one hour, individuals and businesses have made a tangible impact on reducing carbon emissions and conserving valuable resources.

“But I hope our practice of energy conservation will go beyond the Earth Hour. As we enter the warm and dry season coupled with the El Niño phenomenon, let us sustain the momentum in order to prevent supply strain due to shifts in peak demand consumption brought about by increased cooling needs “ Lotilla added.

Organized by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Philippines, the DOE has been consistently at the forefront of the Earth Hour to encourage citizens, communities, and businesses to take meaningful action against climate change.

Meanwhile, Philippine Energy Efficiency Alliance (PE2) President Alexander Ablaza urged the country to adopt energy efficiency policies.

“As co-chair of the Mission Efficiency Marketplace Taskforce, my role is to build a platform that identifies investment-worthy energy efficiency projects, de-risks them, and connects them with financiers. I invite you to join this energy efficiency ecosystem and harness the benefits of energy efficiency for both people and the planet,” Ablaza said.

“Mission Efficiency” is a global coalition of countries and organizations working to accelerate the transition towards energy-efficient economies worldwide. Born as the Three Percent Club in 2019 and rebranded in 2022 as Mission Efficiency, Ablaza said the goal is to accelerate the transition towards energy-efficient economies worldwide.

“’Mission Efficiency’ is committed to doubling the rate of energy efficiency improvement, recognizing that this requires a multi-faceted approach covering stronger policies, affordable technologies, and tripling investments in energy efficiency to over $1.8 trillion per year by 2030,” Ablaza said during the 4th Energy Efficiency Day 2024 Conference last week.

This year’s theme tapping on the “Global Call to Double Energy Efficiency on the Road to 2030,” marks the fourth anniversary of the passage of Republic Act 11285, more known as the Energy Efficiency and Conservation (EE&C) Act.

Image credits: Bernard Testa





