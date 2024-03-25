PDIC hosts public e-bidding for subdivision lots, assets

THE Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) announced recently it is set to host an “as-is, where-is” electronic public bidding (e-bidding) featuring 104 real properties and other assets on its e-bidding portal (https://assetsforsale.pdic.gov.ph) starting at 9:00 a.m. on April 24, 2024, until 9:00 a.m. on April 25, 2024. Bids shall be opened at 10:00 a.m. on April 25, 2024, read a statement the PDIC issued last week.

Prospective parties can join the e-bidding through a one-time registration on the portal at http://assetsforsale.pdic.gov.ph/Account/Register. Once registered, buyers may submit their bids online and observe the e-bidding proceedings by clicking the “Assets for Sale” icon on the PDIC website’s homepage at www.pdic.gov.ph.

The bid lost consists of the following: 102 residential/subdivision lots situated in Amber Homes Subdivision, Baranggay Poblacion, Santa Maria, Bulacan; two vacant residential lots in Cavite and Pampanga; five cars; three motorcycles; and, one generator. The PDIC said the e-bidding presents a diverse selection of assets that caters to various investment preferences and objectives. It is also a good opportunity for investors, developers, and individuals seeking to acquire assets, the PDIC statement read.

Previously-owned by closed banks, the lot sizes up for e-bidding range from 40 square meters to 1,778 square meters.

Prospective buyers can browse through the catalogue of offerings on the e-bidding portal where the complete list and description of the properties, requirements, e-bidding process, and Conditions of Bid are posted. Prospective bidders are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the terms and conditions outlined by the PDIC and are reminded of their responsibility to determine the actual condition, status, ownership, and other circumstances of the properties they wish to acquire.

The conduct of public e-bidding is in step with the PDIC’s commitment to transparency, innovation and adaptability, and to reach a broader array of potential buyers while at the same time, streamlining the acquisition process. The e-bidding also aims to maximize asset disposal revenues by generating competitive offers from bidders.