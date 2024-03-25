NBI to wait for Timor-Leste judicial proceedings to end before pushing for Arnie Teves repatriation

THE National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) said it would allow Timor-Leste to wrap up all its legal proceedings in connection with the arrest former Negros Oriental congressman and designated terrorist Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr. before pushing for his repatriation to the country to face trial for multiple murder charges in connection with the killing of Negros Oriental Gov Roel Degamo and nine others in March 2023.

At a press briefing on Monday, Delemos said Timor-Leste is currently examining all the documents to determine the merit of the issuance of red notice against Teves by the International Criminal Police Organization’s (Interpol), which triggered the move of authorities in Timor-Leste to take him under custody.

On the other hand, Delemos said the deportation proceedings against Teves had yet to commence despite his arrest last March 21, 2024. Delemos said it might take seven to 40 days for Timor-Leste to conclude all its court proceedings on Teves.

This, despite Assistant Secretary Jose Dominic F. Clavano IV’s earlier assurance that Teves will be in the Philippines in a matter of days.

The NBI chief led a team that went to Timor-Leste last March 21 to escort Teves back to the Philippines, but the team returned to the country without the former lawmaker.

He described the trip as “very challenging,” as it took three days before a member of their delegation was allowed to see Teves and secure proof of his arrest and detention.

Also during their trip, Delemos said they were able to meet Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta, who expressed his desire to accelerate the court processes in order to return Teves to the Philippines.

“We promised to them that we will respect and wait for the legal proceedings of Congressman Teves,” Delemos said.

Teves was arrested last March 21 in Dili, East Timor while playing golf at the Top Golf Driving Range and Bar.

His arrest was made three weeks after the Interpol placed him in its red notice system and a trial court in Manila cancelled his passport.

The DOJ said Teves’s arrest was made possible through coordinated efforts of law enforcement agencies such as the Interpol National Central Bureau (NCB) in Dili, in coordination with East Timorese Police.

Charges of murder, frustrated murder and attempted murder were filed against Teves in connection with Degamo’s killing on March 4, 2023. Teves was declared a fugitive from justice after failing to return to the country from the United States when his travel authority expired on March 9, 2023.

Teves was allowed to travel to the US from February 9, 2023 to March 9, 2023 for medical purposes.

His refusal to return to the country due to alleged threats to his life led to his expulsion from the House of Representatives.

In August 2023, Teves, his brother Pryde Henry Teves and 11 other individuals were designated by the Anti-terrorism Council as terrorists belonging to the so-called “Teves Terrorist Group (TTG).

In declaring Teves’s group as terrorists, the ATC took into consideration all sworn statements, CCTV footage showing Degamo’s assassination, various news footage showing the immediate arrest of the suspects, Senate inquiry in aid of legislation and other pieces of evidence gathered by various law government agencies

Image credits: CNN PHL





