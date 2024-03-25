Marcos to resume attending onsite events after ‘flu-like’ ailment

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. is set to resume attending onsite events on Tuesday after suffering from “flu-like symptoms” for about a week.

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said the President and First Lady Louise “Liza” Araneta-Marcos have completely recovered from their illness and are now in “excellent health.”

The Palace did not disclose the exact sickness of the President and First Lady.

“Their attending physician has confirmed that they are free from all symptoms, enabling them to promptly return to their regular duties, effective immediately,” PCO said in a brief statement issued last Monday,

“The President has been in meetings today (March 25) and will resume his public duties tomorrow,” it added.

Marcos is scheduled to have courtesy calls with the United States Congressional Delegation and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmnayam Jaishankar on Tuesday at the Malacañang Palace.

The Palace confirmed the President and First Lady became ill last Wednesday after their participation in the World Economic Forum Country Roundtable on the Philippines, which was held in Malacañang the day before.

Prior to their sickness, both had been on a tight schedule earlier this month when they visited Australia, Germany and the Czech Republic.