Today’s front page, Monday, March 25, 2024

Marcos offers prayers for recovery of Princess of Wales after she revealed cancer diagnosis

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. is praying for the recovery of Catherine, the Princess of Wales, following her cancer diagnosis. 

During the weekend, the 42-year-old princess released a video statement, where she disclosed she is undergoing chemotherapy to treat her unspecified cancer.  

“The Filipino people have Catherine, the Princess of Wales, in our thoughts and prayers throughout this challenging time. We pray for her good health and continued healing, and for the strength of her family during this difficult period,” Marcos said in a statement. 

Catherine is the second member of the British Royal Family to be diagnosed with cancer after King Charles III, who learned of his affliction after a procedure for an enlarged prostate.

Last month, Marcos also offered his best wishes to King Charles as he postponed his royal duties to undergo cancer treatment.

Image credits: BBC Studios via AP



