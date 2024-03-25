DMW: No Filipino hurt in Moscow terror attack

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said no Filipino was hurt in the recent terrorist attack in Moscow, which killed 133 people last week.

Citing a report from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans J. Cacdac there were no Filipino was present in Moscow’s Crocus City Hall, when it was attacked by members of the Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP-K) last Friday. Cacdac said the DMW received the information from Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo Jose A. de Vega.

Latest DFA data shows there are 10,000 Filipinos in Russia with at least 8,000 in Moscow.

“Our deepest sympathies and prayers for the families of the victims of the attack,” Cacdac said.

According to news reports, ISKP-K members opened fire and threw explosive devices at the Crocus City hall during a concert, which resulted in mass casualties.

Russian authorities detained 11 people in relation to the incident. Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to hold accountable the people behind the terrorist attack.