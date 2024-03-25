Creamline braces for tough fight vs Cignal in ‘cuaresma’ showdown

CREAMLINE braces for another tough challenge from Cignal at the resumption of the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Tuesday.

Expect an intense battle in the Holy Tuesday clash between powerhouse teams as they enter the crucial phase of the single-round preliminaries where every match is important.

At 5-1 won-lost, Creamline is tied with Choco Mucho and PLDT at the top with the Cool Smashers targeting the solo spot with a victory over the HD Spikers.

But Cignal, alone at fourth with a 4-1 card, is also out to score another win and force a three-way tie at the helm.

The highly anticipated main game at 6 p.m. promises an exciting showdown, despite the solemnity of the Holy Week, as fans brace for a no-holds-barred contest between two of the league’s strongest clubs.

The two other matches are also expected to be thrilling with Petro Gazz facing Capital1 at 2 p.m. with the Angels hoping to bounce back from a recent defeat.

Chery Tiggo and Nxled, meanwhile, try to solidify their positions as they tangle in the 4 p.m. game.

While the Crossovers are riding a winning momentum, the Chameleons are eager to make a statement after a challenging start to the season.

But Nxled coach Takayuki Minowa expects his wards to put up a strong performance with Ivy Lacsina also out to bounce back from a two-point showing in the Chameleons’ three-set loss to sister team Akari Chargers last week.

Still, focus will be on the Creamline-Cignal encounter with both teams coming off shutout victories following similar 0-3 defeats.

The Cool Smashers, whose stirring 19-game roll, including the 15 matches they swept on their way to the Second All-Filipino Conference crown last year, was snapped by the Crossovers last March 16, will again be led by Tots Carlos, Jema Galanza, Alyssa Valdez, Michele Gumabao, Bernadette Pons and Pangs Panaga.

But the HD Spikers also boast of a robust roster, featuring Vanie Gandler, Ces Molina, Riri Meneses, Jovelyn Gonzaga, Roselyn Doria and Chin Basas.

Meanwhile, all matches are telecast live on free-to-air on One Sports, in HD on One Sports+, as well as on the PVL’s official website (pvl.ph) and the Pilipinas Live app. Global coverage includes the new free-to-air channel—RPTV.