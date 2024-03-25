China to PHL: Be ready for all potential consequences

CHINA scoffed at the Philippine government for sending another rotation and resupply mission (RORE) to Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea, which it described as “irregular,” coming only 18 days after its last RORE mission.

This, even as the US State Department, the European Union foreign ministry, and a number of ambassadors singled out China for its aggressive behavior against Philippine vessels inside the Philippines’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

China Statement

Gan Yu, the spokesman for the China Coast Guard (CCG), said the Philippine supply boat Unaizah May 4 (UM4) was “attempting to transport construction materials” to repair the BRP Sierra Madre which is grounded on Ayungin Shoal.

“It is a deliberate and provocative move that infringes upon China’s sovereignty and legitimate rights and interests and undermines peace and stability in the South China Sea,” Yu said.

Two CCG vessels blasted water cannon on UM4 Saturday morning as the attempted to blocked the Philippine boat from reaching the Ayungin Shoal.

The Filipino crew of UM4 were hurt while the UM4 was severely damaged.

Earlier in the day, a CCG vessel almost came dangerously close to UM4. Then, a CCG vessel and two militias also blocked Philippine Coast Guard vessels trying to escort UM4.

The CCG stressed it made “repeated warning” on UM4, stressing that such interceptions and expulsion were “lawful” and done in “reasonable and professional manner.”

“We warn the Philippines that playing with fire is an invitation of disgrace, and the China Coast Guard is ready at all times to defend the country’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests,” Gan said.

For its part, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that if the Philippine government “insists on going it own way, China will continue to adopt resolute measures.”

“The Philippines should be prepared to bear all potential consequences,” foreign ministry spokesperson added.

US, EU lead condemnation of China

The foreign ministries of the United States and European Union led the international community in condemning China’s latest aggression against Philippine vessels in the West Philippine Sea.

“The United States stands with its ally the Philippines and condemns the dangerous actions by the People’s Republic of China [PRC] against lawful Philippine maritime operations in the South China Sea on March 23,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

Miller said the Chinese actions “prevent normal personnel rotations and deprive Filipino service members at Second Thomas Shoal of necessary provisions.”

“The PRC’s actions are destabilizing to the region and show clear disregard for international law,” he added.

The State spokesperson said the Arbitration Tribunal decision in 2016 had declared that China has “no lawful maritime claims” to the waters around Ayungin Shoal. He stressed that Ayungin Shoal is a low-tide elevation and part of the Philippine EEZ.

“The United States reaffirms that Article IV of the 1951 USPhilippines Mutual Defense Treaty extends to armed attacks on Philippine armed forces, public vessels, or aircraft—including those of its Coast Guard—anywhere in the South China Sea,” he stressed.

The US Department of Defense also described China’s actions as “dangerous.”

The EU, meanwhile, expressed deep concern over the March 23 incident.

“The succession of repeated

dangerous maneuvers, blocking and water-cannoning from Chinese Coast Guard vessels and Maritime Militia against Philippine vessels engaged in resupply missions constituted a dangerous provocation against the Philippines vessels. These acts put human lives at risk, undermine regional stability and international norms, and threaten security in the region and beyond,” Peter Stano, spokesman for EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said in a statement.

Laure Beaufils, UK Ambassador:

UK condemns today’s dangerous actions by Chinese vessels against the Philippines. This endangered lives and resulted in significant damage to a civilian vessel. UK opposes actions which raise tensions and threaten regional peace and stability. We once again urge adherence to Unclos.

Marie Fontanel, French Ambassador:

We reiterate our concern following today’s incident in the South China Sea which caused injuries to members of the Philippine Coast Guard as well damages to vessels.

France renews its call for respect of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and of freedom of navigation.

We oppose any threat or use of force contrary to international law and recall the importance of resolving disputes through dialogue. We also recall the decision rendered by the Arbitral Court on July 12, 2016.

HK Yu PSM, Australian Ambassador:

We share the Philippines’ serious concerns about dangerous conduct by China’s vessels adjacent to Second Thomas Shoal today. This is part of a pattern of deeply concerning behavior. Unclos is the basis for peace and stability in the South China Sea.

David Hartman, Canadian Ambassador:

Dangerous maneuvers and the repeated use of water cannons by Chinese vessels against Philippines vessels today endangered lives and pose a serious threat to regional peace and stability. We urge the peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law.

Juha Pyykko, Finnish ambassador to Manila: For Finland, aligning myself with the statement of the EU Ambassador in the Philippines, I am concerned by yet another incident against the Philippine Coast Guard in the SCS, and reiterating the importance of the respect for international law.

Embassy of Sweden in Manila:

The Embassy of Sweden reiterates its grave concern regarding the repeated aggressions in South China Sea, causing heavy damage on Philippine vessels & needlessly endangering lives. We emphasize that disputes must be resolved peacefully in accordance with Unclos and international rule of law.

MaryKay L. Carlson, US Ambassador:

The US with the Philippines against the PRC’s repeated dangerous maneuvers and water cannons to disrupt Philippine Coast Guard lawful activities in the Philippine EE. The PRC’s interference with Philippine freedom of navigation violates international law & threatens a #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific.

Luc Veron, EU Ambassador:

Concerned by recurring dangerous maneuvers, blocking and water-cannoning from Chinese Coast Guard vessels and Maritime Militia against Philippine vessels engaged in resupply missions.

The EU reiterates the call for all parties to abide by the legally binding 2016 Arbitration Award and #internationallaw to peacefully resolve disputes, guaranteeing safety for all in maritime waters.

Marielle Geraedts, The Netherlands Ambassador: Another incident in which a Philippine resupply mission was frustrated, leading to material damage and personal injuries. We reiterate the importance of abiding by international law, in particular Unclos and the 2016 arbitral award.

Japanese Ambassador-designate Koshikawa Kazuhiko:

Japan reiterates its grave concern on the repeated dangerous actions by CCG in SCS which resulted in Filipino injuries. Japan stands in solidarity with the PH as confirmed at the Japan, Philippines and US Vice Foreign Ministers’ meeting held in this week.

Andreas Pfaffernoschke, German Ambassador:

Germany is very concerned about the dangerous incident involving vessels of the China Coast Guard, causing heavy damage on a Philippine resupply mission ship in the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines.