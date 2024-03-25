Buhain backs women in sports

ERIC BUHAIN—the former swimming champion now a legislator from Batangas—expressed full support to a proposed House bill that recognizes women in sports and aims for the establishment of sports facilities for the country’s extensive grassroots sports development program.

“It’s interesting because, as a former athlete, I feel these measures would give every Filipino athlete importance,” said the former Olympian who represents Batangas’s First District and vice chairs the House Youth and Sports Committee.

A Philippine Sports Hall-of-Famer, Buhain asserted that it is an honor to give importance and recognition to outstanding Filipino athletes like him who aspired to bring honor to the country.

Buhain described the bill as a “big step by Congress to promote the rights, protection and fair opportunities for female athletes who have significantly contributed to sports development in the country.”

Once passed, the bill would recognize and honor the country’s first Olympic gold medalist, Hidilyn Diaz, tennis star Alex Eala and Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Nesthy Petecio and fellow boxers Aira Villegas and Hergie Bacyadan.

The bill also puts emphasis on the establishment of sports academies, training centers and sports arenas in the provinces.

Philippine Sports Commission chairman Richard Bachmann and Edward Hayco attended the recent committee hearing.