`

Today’s front page, Monday, March 25, 2024

screenshot 2024 03 25 at 9.44.25 am

Buhain backs women in sports

sports05 032624
Batangas congressman Eric Buhain at work for Philippine sports.
  • sm easter 728x90 032224
  • img 2206
  • img 2205
  • centro verde bayambang 728 x 90
  • fcr oreoendcard 728x90 2174
  • western guaranty
  • axa mlc business mirror leaderboard 728x90 2

ERIC BUHAIN—the former swimming champion now a legislator from Batangas—expressed full support to a proposed House bill that recognizes women in sports and aims for the establishment of sports facilities for the country’s extensive grassroots sports development program.

“It’s interesting because, as a former athlete, I feel these measures would give every Filipino athlete importance,” said the former Olympian who represents Batangas’s First District and vice chairs the House Youth and Sports Committee.

A Philippine Sports Hall-of-Famer, Buhain asserted that it is an honor to give importance and recognition to outstanding Filipino athletes like him who aspired to bring honor to the country.

Buhain described the bill as a “big step by Congress to promote the rights, protection and fair opportunities for female athletes who have significantly contributed to sports development in the country.”

Once passed, the bill would recognize and honor the country’s first Olympic gold medalist, Hidilyn Diaz, tennis star Alex Eala and Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Nesthy Petecio and fellow boxers Aira Villegas and Hergie Bacyadan.

The bill also puts emphasis on the establishment of sports academies, training centers and sports arenas in the provinces.

  • sm women's month march 18 30 300x300
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px

Philippine Sports Commission chairman Richard Bachmann and Edward Hayco attended the recent committee hearing.

0
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
  • sm women's month march 18 30 300x300
Related Topics

Know more