WBC chief Sulaiman believes Filipinos deserve more champions

WORLD BOXING COUNCIL (WBC) President Mauricio Sulaiman believes that Philippines will soon rediscover its old glory in professional boxing.

Sulaiman, guest spokesperson for the Pacquiao Elorde Awards on Sunday at the Okada Manila, told BusinessMirror that the Philippines can regain its supremacy in the boxing world after having no world champions for a while.

“Filipinos deserve more medals and more world champions,” Sulaiman said, noting that the country’s rich boxing tradition would continue to grow. “I know the promotions of Manny Pacquiao, the Elordes and GAB Chairman Richard Clarin will do everything to make it happen.”

“It’s just a matter of boxing activity and it’s a bright future for Philippine boxing.”

The 54-year-old Mexican businessman, the son of the late lifetime WBC president Don Sulaiman, promised to hold Filipino versus Mexican boxing matches soon to promote the great friendship and rivalry of both nations in boxing.

“That’s my promise,” he added. “The WBC will find a way to fulfill it because we made a commitment today,” Sulaiman added. “We will get sponsors for the dual meet between a team of Mexico and Philippines.”

Manny Pacquiao, whose first world title was a WBC crown in 1998, expressed his gratitude to the WBC for helping Filipino boxers through the years.

“Very thankful to the WBC especially to Mauricio Sulaiman for helping us and attending the Pacquiao Elorde Awards Night,” Pacquiao said. “I’m hoping there will be more promotions to give opportunities to Filipino boxers. Before we have three to four promotions a week.”

A total of 16 Filipino fighters since the late Gabriel “Flash” Elorde in 1963 as WBC’s first-ever champion have earned world titles in the organization.

Other WBC world champions were light welterweight Pedro Adigue (1968), super featherweight Rene Barrientos (1969), flyweight Erbito Salavarria (1970), super featherweight Rolando Navarrete (1981), flyweight Frank Cedeno (1983), bantamweight Luisito Espinosa (1995), flyweight Roland Pascua (1990), bantamweight Gerry Peñalosa (2007), Manny Pacquiao (1998), flyweight Malcolm Tuñacao (2000), flyweight Brian Viloria (2005), bantamweight Nonito Donaire (2011), flyweight Rodel Mayol (2009), flyweight Sonny Boy Jaro (2012) and featherweight Mark Magsayo (2022).