Team Greats, Almazan, Oftana shine in All-Star side events

TEAM GREATS, Raymond Almazan, Calvin Oftana and JP Calma shone in the 2024 Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) All-Star Festivities over the weekend at the University of La Salle gymnasium in Bacolod City.

Converge Justin Arana’s spectacular inside plays proved to be the biggest factor in helping the Team Greats beat Team Stalwarts, 142-133, on Saturday night. Team Greats claimed its back-to-back titles after winning last year’s edition, 158-138, in Passi City, Iloilo.

Arana piled up 36 points and grabbed eight rebounds to capture the Most Valuable Player trophy of the rookies, sophomores and junior game. His team won the P100,000 cash prize.

TNT’s Brandon Ganuelas Rosser delivered four three-point dunks, finishing with 23 points, while Magnolia’s Jerrick Ahanmisi added 21 points on top of four shots beyond the arc—four points each.

Kim Aurin of TNT led Team Stalwarts with 23 points.

Three-point shootout

SIX-foot-seven Raymond Almazan of Meralco captured the three-point shooting contest big men edition—a part of All-Star’s Blitz Games—with 19 points in the final, beating Dave Marcelo of NLEX, rookie Christian David of Blackwater, Isaac Go of Terrafirma.

Marcelo had 16 points, while David and Go finished with 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, Calvin Oftana of TNT was named three-point king after dethroning Magnolia’s Paul Lee.

Oftana racked up 25 points to beat Lee’s 20 points and Meralco’s Chris Newsome’s 15 points in the final. Oftana’s three-point title gave TNT its third crown in the contest after victories by Jimmy Alapag and Renren Ritualo.

Obstacle course challenge

In the big men obstacle course challenge, NorthPort JM Calma grabbed the crown by becoming the fastest finisher, clocking 26 seconds, Rain or Shine’s Santi Santillan placed second at 29 seconds and 6-foot-8 James Laput of Magnolia finished in 39 seconds for third place.

Almazan, Oftana and Calma went home with P30,000 each.