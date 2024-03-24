Pope: Holy Week is ‘not a spectacle, but a proclamation of our salvation’

“SENAKULO,” or the re-enactment of the Passion of Christ. The photos, taken in Cainta, Rizal, show Christ’s arrest, crowning with thorns, carrying a cross, and with Mary when He was put down from the cross. THE faithful pray at the 14 Stations of the Cross that trace the Passion of Christ. NEIGHBORS and relatives of the De Guzman clan in Barangay Sto. Domingo in Cainta, Rizal, hold their yearly “Pabasa of Pasyong Mahal” and “Rosario Cantada” (chanted praying of the rosary). FR. Carmelo Arada Jr. baptizes a teenaged girl during the Easter Vigil in Santisima Parish in Malate, Manila. FR. Carmelo “Jek” Arada Jr., parish priest of Santisima Trinidad in Malate, Manila, kisses the foot of an “apostle” after washing her foot. THE Pascal Candle (big candle) lights the parishioners’ candles during the Easter Vigil at Santisima Trinidad Parish in Malate, Manila VENERATION of the Cross during Good Friday at Santisima Trinidad Parish.

Today, Palm Sunday, marks the start of the important religious observance of the Holy Week for Christians, who, in the Philippines, have the Catholics as the majority. It is the commemoration of the Passion, Death and Resurrection of Jesus Christ, a time when the faithful also reflect on their faith and life as Christians, and repent for their sins.

Celebrating the Holy Week should ensure that it “leaves an indelible and permanent mark” on those who participate, reminding them that the re-enactment of Jesus’ Passion “is not a spectacle, but a proclamation of our salvation” and, “for this reason, it must leave its mark,” said Pope Francis in a video message to the Confraternities of Mérida, Spain, as reported by Vatican News online on March 16.

The pope added thet it is important during Holy Week to spend time devoted to prayer, listening to the Word of God, following the example of the Good Samaritan caring for our wounded sisters and brothers.

Quoting from his “Lenten Message” for this year, the pope said, “Love of God and love of neighbour are one love…In the presence of God, we become brothers and sisters, more sensitive to one another.”

Holy Week marks “a time of grace that the Lord gives us so that we may open the doors of our hearts” and our communities, Pope Francis pointed out.

Philippine tradition

In the Philippines, observance of the Holy Week, popularly known as “Mahal na Araw” and “Semana Santa,” is highly anticipated.

The colorful celebration is influenced by Spanish and pre-colonial rituals that manifest the country’s cultural traditions, although some are not sanctioned by the Church, such as the nailing on the cross.

It is the time of the year when people, who do not strictly observe religious obligations, become active in participating in some ceremonies.

The week starts with the blessing of palm fronds on Palm Sunday; “pabasa,” processions, pilgrimages and dramatizations of the Passion of Jesus Christ on Holy Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; the Last Supper on Maundy Thursday; the nailing on the cross and death of Jesus on Good Friday; the Easter Vigil on Black Saturday; and Jesus’ Resurrection on Easter Sunday.

Palm Sunday

With parishioners waving palm fronds—currently mostly made of woven coconut leaves—Palm Sunday observes Jesus Christ’s entry into Jerusalem.

The leaves are blessed by the priest before or after the Mass. The parishioners take the fronds home, place them on top of the main door of the house or tie on \window grills. This is based on the belief that the palms will protect the household from danger.

The dried palm leaves are brought to the church or chapel before the following Ash Wednesday, where it is burned. The ash is used on Ash Wednesday with the priest putting a shape of a cross on the faithfuls’ forehead

Holy Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday

Various activities are held by the faithful that depict the Passion of Jesus Christ in the first days of Holy Week—from Holy Monday to Holy Wednesday.

Parishes hold recollection after the Mass. Many also offer retreats.

The faithful also chant the “Pabasa,” or “Pabasa ng Pasyon,” of the story of the Passion of Christ in parishes, chapels or in private residences.

This Filipino tradition takes place for 24 hours in front of a statue representing Jesus’ Passion, the Catholics and Cultures.org said.

The pabasa can be held any time of the week but concludes on Good Friday before 3 p.m.

A “Senakulo”—a stage or street play about the Passion of Jesus—takes place in many communities, including in Matro Manila, but especially in Bulacan, Rizal and Pampanga provinces.

With the performers in colorful costumes, a person plays the role of Jesus carrying the cross that emphasizes the violence and brutality of Jesus’ persecutors.

Processions are also held throughout Holy Week, with different variations.

Praying at Stations of the Cross are held inside churches, on church grounds, or on streets, like that being held by the Santisima Trinidad Parish in Malate, Manila.

The 14 stations traces the trial up to the crucifixion, death and burial of Christ.

Actually it is called the “Way of the Cross,” so people journey with Jesus to the cross, said Fr. James Ferguson, rector of St. Francis Xavier Cathedral in Adelaide, Australia.

The faithful also go on pilgrimage to different religious and holy sites, including heritage churches, in the country and abroad.

Holy Thursday

The day’s ceremonies starts with the Chrism Mass early in the morning, where the parishioners join the priest for morning Mass.

The celebration have the clergy renew their priestly vows. During the Mass presided by the bishop of the diocese, the Chrism, oil of catechumens and the oil for the sick are consecrate

Priests then bring portions of the oils to their respective parishes for future use.

The Mass of the “Lord’s Supper” in the early evening includes a re-enactment of the “Washing of the Feet of the 12 Apostles.” Priests also kiss the feet after washing them, as Jesus did to his apostles.

The Mass ends with a procession of the Blessed Sacrament that is brought to the church’s “Altar of Repose,” where people venerate the Blessed Sacrament.

Also a popular practice on this day is the Visita Iglesia (church visit). People visit visit and pray in at least seven churches.

Worshipers can also pray the 14 Stations of the Cross inside or outside the church.

Good Friday

Good Friday (“Biyernes Santo”) is considered the most solemn day of the year.

In the morning, penitents start performing their vows. Many roam the streets flagillating themselves or carrying huge wooden crosses. The flagellants slash their backs before whipping themselves to draw blood.

Others have themselves nailed on the cross, with Cutud, Pampanga, as the well-known place.

Although not sanctioned by the Church, devotees claim them as personal expressions of penance, in fulfilment of a vow or in thanksgiving for a prayer granted.

San Fernando City, Pampanga, local government officials say the reenactments are regarded as part of the province’s and the city’s cultural heritage.

At 12 noon, sermons and prayers meditating on Jesus’ “Siete Palabras” (Seven Last Words) are held in churches until 3 p.m., the time when Jesus died.

Television and radio stations also broadcast their Siete Palabras programs from large churches in Manila.

After the Seven Last Words at 3 p.m., the faithful remain at or troop to churches. There is no regular Mass during this day, but the Mass of the Presanctified is held.

It is a Christian liturgy traditionally celebrated on Good Friday in which the consecration is not performed. Instead, the Blessed Sacrament that was consecrated or sanctified at an earlier Mass, on Maundy Thursday, is distributed at the Communion.

The Mass of the Presanctified is said at the altar with no linens and decorations.

At the end of the Mass, no blessing is made. The faithful are instead invited to the Veneration of Cross.

Good Friday procession

Afterwards, processions are held. The highlight of Good Friday procession is the “Santo Entierro” (Holy Burial), which is both the name of the rite itself and of the statue of the dead Christ.

The image of the Santo Entierro is laid in an ornate, flower-decked bier.

Among the other images in the procession include the saints connected to the Passion, such as Peter, Mary Magdalene, and John the Evangelist.

The image of the Virgin Mary, dressed in black and gold as the mourning Mater Dolorosa is always the last of the retinue.

Fasting and abstinence by those between the age of 18 and 59 are observed on Good Friday, not only on food, but also on some activities, such as watching TV, using gadgets, and others.

A couple of hours after the Santo Entierro, a second procession follows. Called the “Soledad,” it commemorates the solitude of the Sorrowful Mother after the burial of her beloved Son.

Black Saturday and Easter Vigil

Black Saturday (Holy Saturday or Sábado de Gloria) is termed “Black” in mourning for Jesus’ death, as black is associated with mourning.

The celebration of the Easter Vigil service on Holy Saturday to commemorate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ starts in the evening.

It starts with the church filled with darkness. The priest enters the church bringing the Paschal candle that lights the candles of the parishioners.

After the long readings recounting the history of salvation, all the lights in the church are turned on, symbolizing the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. The altar table are likewise covered with linens and decked with flowers.

Another highlight of the Easter Vigil is baptism, when adults are baptized. It is significant because that’s the day Jesus Christ returned to life. “Baptism is the start of a person’s new life in Christ,” explained Amy Baumgardner, pastoral assistant for adult faith formation at Holy Family Catholic Church.

Easter Sunday

The highlight of the Easter celebration is the pre-dawn event called “Salubong,” the meeting of Mary and her risen son, Jesus. In some parishes, the rite is held immediately after the long Easter Vigil proper, retaining the same format.

Their statues are in two separate processions that converge at a designated area near the church.

An “angel” (a small girl in costume) stands at an elevated site and removes the veil from the image of the Virgin, signalling the abrupt end to her grieving and the period of mourning, This transforms the sorrowing Virgin into “Nuestra Señora de Alegria” (Our Lady of Joy).

The angels then throw flower petals at the icons of the Christ and the Virgin. The moment is marked with the pealing of church bells pealing, brass bands playing, and fireworks.

The faithful then gather inside the church for the first Mass of Easter.

