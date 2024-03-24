Okada Foundation, Kabisig kicks off Food Share Program in Parañaque 

MARCELO GREEN, PARAÑAQUE – Food security, child welfare, and livelihood opportunities were the objectives set by the Okada Foundation, Inc. (OFI) as it entrusted a Food Share Program, together with other agencies, on Friday March 22, 2024.

Okada Foundation, Inc., in partnership with Kabisig ng Kalahi (KnK), successfully held the launching ceremony of its Food Share Program with its initial 30 family-beneficiaries from Barangay Marcelo Green.

“The Okada Foundation believes that food security is a fundamental human right, and that nutritious, healthy food must be easily accessible,” said Okada Foundation, Inc. President James Lorenzana in his opening remarks.

To kick off the project, the Food Share Program will allocate 10 kilos of rice monthly to the selected families.

“The only thing we ask for in return is your support and stewardship for the community garden that our Food Share Program will establish,” Lorenzana added.

The project is a part of Okada Foundation, Inc.’s P25-million pledge as KnK’s partners in delivering key programs targeting food security, health and other needs of marginalized Filipinos.

“The Kabisig ng Kalahi has 20 years of experience in putting together these types of projects, and there would be no better partner for us to work with,” Lorenzana added.

The OFI president remarked how Parañaque City was the best place for the launching of the Food Share Program, as Okada Manila seeks “to give back to its host city.”

“And what we started here with you will eventually grow and branch out to more communities that need our help,” he continued.

The Food Share Program’s model revolves around the active participation of its beneficiaries, as they cultivate a community garden and reap its rewards as sources of food or for income and livelihood.

The project was launched in cooperation with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the barangay council of Marcelo Green represented by Chairman Ian Aguilar.

DSWD National Capital Region Community Based Services Section Head Arnel Bautista affirmed the program’s beneficial outcomes for its community, noting that “ for as long as we keep learning how to work with it, nature will keep us nourished and provide our needs.”

Apart from the introduction of the Food Share Program, KnK Founder Vicky Wieneke also announced that they are working to provide reading materials for several daycare centers in Marcelo Green.

“Hopefully it will be useful to your kids. Additionally, we will add books that even parents can enjoy,” said Wieneke.

Lorenzana encouraged the diligent participation of the family-beneficiaries, noting the success of every initiative is “determined by how hard we work for it.”

The Okada Foundation, Inc. president also called on the continued cooperation of the public and the private sector, “to ensure the welfare and wellbeing of those who belong to marginalized communities.”

The Okada Foundation, Inc. is committed to providing assistance to three key sectors, namely Education Infrastructure, Environment and Health, and Cultural Heritage. It likewise maintains working partnerships with like-minded organizations to provide services for the underprivileged and marginalized sectors of society.

To this end, Okada Foundation, Inc. has established itself as one of the most munificent organizations in the country, and has since undertaken numerous projects to uplift lives and communities.

