NU, La Salle-Lipa seize share of lead in PNVF Under-18

NATIONAL UNIVERSITY and De La Salle-Lipa took a share of the lead after overpowering their respective foes to cap the opening weekend of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Under-18 Championship women’s division on Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

The Lady Bullpups proved too much to handle for Parañaque City, 25-4, 25-16 while La Salle-Lipa bested its neighbor San Juan Institute of Technology-Batangas, 25-17, 25-19, to set the pace in the 12-team women’s division.

NU’s 21-point win in the first set is the biggest gap in the tournament so far, as the Lady Bullpups needed only 37 minutes dispatch Parañaque. La Salle-Lipa bagged the win in 48 minutes.

The two teams climbed to 2-0 slates for a share of Pool B lead with two matches to go in the single-round eliminations.

NU first took care of business against Colegio de Los Baños, 25-10, 25-12, while La Salle-Lipa got beat another Batangas bet in Canossa Academy-Lipa, 22-25, 25-19, 25-17.

In Pool A, Maryhill College-Lucena (1-0) debuted with a bang after drubbing winless Limitless Sports Center (0-2), 25-18, 25-19 while Gracel Christian College stunned UAAP squad La Salle-Zobel, 25-22, 25-21.

Maryhille College-Lucena and Gracel Christian College thus tied Santo Tomas atop Pool A at 1-0.

Kings’ Montessori School stood at 1-1, bouncing back from an opening-day defeat to UST with an easy 25-10, 25-9 win over Limitless Sports Center late Saturday night.

The first youth tournament of the PNVF headed by President Ramon “Tats” Suzara will not return to action until April 5 in observance of the Holy Week.

The tournament uses the three-set format for the single-round before holding five-set matches in the playoffs.