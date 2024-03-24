NIGHT OF THE SWIFTIES | Watch party relives Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ all too well

“If you have children someday when they point to the pictures, please tell them my name [Taylor Swift].”

It was indeed an enchanting night for all Swifties and we were born ready for it. As the street lights start to gloom, a Taylor Swift medley is loudly played over an echoing distance. A watch party for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) via Disney+ at The Vibe in Quezon City. There is something about the Friday night air that screams ‘This is a core memory’ to cherish.

Swifties graced the venue in their best Taylor Swift-inspired outfits from their favorite Taylor’s musical eras. Everyone had copped up the best seats in the venue giving it a picnic vibe. Well, it is not a movie party without popcorn in buckets.

Photos by Bea Rollo

In Swifties Style

Highlighting one of Swifties’ traditions, attendees were given friendship bracelet kits. Beads and charms of all colors, shapes, and sizes are inside the loot bags. Overflowing with creative juices, of the right mix and match to make the perfect bracelet is the way to start the event for sure.

Seeing everybody’s smiles while making and exchanging personalized friendship bracelets is a very welcoming experience—a unique way that says this is a Swifties’ party.

More than the love for music, exclusive merch such as sweaters, tote bags, and posters from the tour were also given away as prizes.

Reliving the Moment

Traveling through all 10 of Taylor Swift’s musical eras in one show was made possible through Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. For some, they may need to wait longer; for others, it’s as if a dream turned into reality.

Lui, a Swiftie shared she had fallen in love with Taylor when she first heard “White Horse” on the radio when she was 11 described seeing Taylor in person and rewatching the tour through the movie feels surreal.

“Attending Taylor’s concert in Singapore on The Eras Tour was a dream come true. It felt surreal and unlike any other concert, I had been to. I had always wanted to see her live but couldn’t afford tickets before. Now, I am able to make it happen and it was so worth it!” Lui says.

For some, it has already been a fulfilled wish to see Taylor live; for others, it may need a little more patience to get there. But, it is not a sad tale to slump over as Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is now documented in film and much better exclusively with Taylor’s version.

“After the Eras Tour concert, I have been avoiding Taylor’s music because it makes me sad that the event I have been looking forward to for months is over. I believe [the watch party] is a wonderful experience and a chance to reconnect with what I love— listening to Taylor’s songs,” Lui added.

Photos by Karl Angeline S. Ocampo

Surprise Swifties

If there is a battle of the most loved Era in Taylor’s music career, any answer is the perfect one. Whether your favorite is Taylor Swift, Speak Now, Fearless, 1989, Red, Lover, Reputation, Evermore, Folklore, or Midnights—any Swiftie would not help but sing along the whole time watching.

With the darkened room only lit by the small flashes of light, Swifties sway and sing the night away hand in hand. A surprise also came as encore bonuses with five acoustic tracks of “Cardigan” from Folklore, “I Can See You” from Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), “Maroon” from Midnights, “No Body, No Crime” from Evermore and “You Are In Love” from 1989.

The night concluded with a high spirit of love and friendship—as PHL Swifties can say “I Was There I Remember it All Too Well”. Taylor Swift is an icon and this is her legacy—LONG LIVE.

Image credits: Bea Rollo





