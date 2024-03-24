Lacoste Watch takes over SM Makati with exclusive collections

SM Makati witnessed an infusion of sophistication, modernity and sporty elegance as Lacoste Watch unveiled three new captivating collections at its Pop-up store. The event, which commenced on March 4, 2024, showcased the Boston Collection, the Lacoste.12.12 Hero Collection, and the Santorini Collection, each reflecting Lacoste’s commitment to timeless design and versatility.

The Lacoste Watch Pop-up store, located at SM Makati, will be open until March 31, 2024, providing a unique opportunity for watch enthusiasts to explore and acquire these remarkable timepieces.

Lacoste Watch Pop-Up Store located on the second floor of SM Makati

The Boston Collection introduced an effortlessly refined chronograph designed to elevate any look. With a circular grooved finish, three subeyes, and a brushed dial featuring Lacoste’s signature crocodile at 12 o’clock, the Boston Collection exudes timeless elegance.

Zooming in on the iconic design elements, the Lacoste.12.12 Hero Collection presents a supersized edition of the bestselling three-hand watch. With a 48mm lightweight nylon-infused resin case and a soft silicone strap featuring an oversized petit piqué pattern, this watch makes a bold statement.

Inspired by the iconic Lacoste pleated tennis skirt, the Santorini Collection embodies sporty nautical elegance. The dial design, enamel-filled bezel, and signature crocodile at 12 o’clock showcase a chic spirit of exploration.

Be sure to visit the Lacoste Watch Pop-up store at SM Makati, and get a Lacoste premium item with every purchase of Lacoste Watches until March 31. More information is available at @wrist_pod on both Facebook and Instagram.