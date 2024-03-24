Eumir puts on amazing show for home crowd

EUMIR Marcial showed a part of his game plan for the Paris Olympics, knocking out Thailand’s Thoedsak Sinam cold in the fourth round on Saturday.

A relaxed Marcial, cheered by thousands of spectators at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium, didn’t aggressively chase the 28-year-old Thai foe as he effectively used jabs, waiting to deliver the knockout punch.

Sen. Francis Tolentino and Tagaytay Mayor Bambol Tolentino celebrate the big home win with Eumir Marcial.

“I need to be cautious because I don’t want my opponent to get an opportunity. He engaged so well and tried to hit me in the afourth, so I countered with my jabs and then caught him,” Marcial said, referring to his left uppercut that knocked Sinam out cold with still 1:33 left in the fourth.

The 28-year-old Marcial, who improved his unbeaten record to 5-0 with three knockouts, didn’t throw a lot of 1-2 combinations in the first three rounds, instead using jabs to create distance.

“We just enjoyed the moment as what the coaches said, and we didn’t rush for a knockout. We kept on jabbing. But after I connected that uppercut, I know he won’t get up. Everything was part of our game plan.”

“I’m very thankful to all who supported me in this fight, especially to my wife Princess. You are all with me in my quest to win the gold medal in Paris,” Marcial added.

DJ Zamora, who handled Marcial in lieu of chief trainer Kay Koroma, praised Marcial’s patience and sticking to the game plan, saying he did a great job in the eight-round main light heavyweight bout.

“Stay busy with the jab, box more and then let the big punch comes. He did exactly that,” Zamora said. “It’s a great to comeback here. It’s really a great experience to coach a fighter like Eumir. It was a pleasure.”

Sinam, 28, dropped to 23-14 win-loss with 19 knockouts.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino was pleased to see Marcial come up with a huge victory ahead of the Paris Olympic Summer Games slated July 26 to August 11.

“It’s a good warmup for the gold in the Olympics. I hope he sustains his remarkable performance and continuously improves,” Tolentino, the Tagaytay city mayor, said who watched the fight live with his wife vice mayor Agnes, and daughter Cavite Vice-Governor Athena Tolentino. His brother Senator Francis Tolentino was also in attendance along with World Boxing Council (WBC) President Mauricio Sulaiman, and Games and Amusement Board (GAB) Chairman Richard Clarin.

Marcial, a four-time Southeast Asian games winner, qualified for an Olympic berth after clinching a silver medal in the Hangzhou 19th Asian Games last October, which served as a continental qualifying Olympic tournament.

