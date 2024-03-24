Eco-friendly ‘Silyang Pinoy’ soon at DOST Day-care Center

An eco-friendly furniture will soon be used by pupils at the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Day Care Center (DDCC) in Bicutan, Taguig City.

The DOST- Forest Products Research and Development Institute (DOST-FPRDI) turned over 12 sets of its “Silyang Pinoy”—a school furniture primarily crafted from engineered bamboo.

Developed by DOST-FPRDI, Silyang Pinoy is a multi-functional piece of furniture—a combination of a chair and table— that can also be transformed into a bed easily, during emergencies when public schools are converted into evacuation centers.

“The Silyang Pinoy is an important innovation and is in line with DOST’s commitment to develop and support technologies in disaster preparedness, rehabilitation, and recovery. Not only does it showcase modern and aesthetic design; it also highlights the versatility and potential of sustainable forest products such as bamboo,” said Science Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr.

Prototypes of the school furniture underwent strength and durability testing at the Institute’s Furniture Testing Center, adhering to the PNS ISO 7173:2006 standard.

Subsequently, these were distributed and tested for acceptance in schools in disaster-prone areas, including Mandaragat Elementary and Secondary Schools in Puerto Princesa, Palawan; Sto. Ñino Integrated School in Catarman, Camiguin; and Consuelo Elementary and Secondary Schools in Sta. Marcela, Apayao.

Funded by DOST-PCAARRD, the Silyang Pinoy project aimed to enhance bamboo usage, as mandated by Executive Order 879, series of 2010.

The directive says that at least 25 percent of furnitures in public elementary and secondary schools in the country will be made from bamboo.

“This is an important milestone in the Institute’s effort to showcase and strengthen the promotion of Silyang Pinoy among schools in the country,” explained DOST-FPRDI OIC Director Rico J. Cabangon.

“We hope that by showing the versatility of bamboo as a raw material for school furniture, we can help the local bamboo industry by enhancing the demand for bamboo poles,” Cabangon added.

The turn-over ceremony was held during the Kick-Off of DOST’s National Women’s Month Celebration March 1, led by Solidum, Cabangon and DOST Assistant Secretary Diane L. Ignacio.

Image credits: HENRY DE LEON/DOST-STII





