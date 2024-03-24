DOST inks MS, PhD scholarship pacts with 2 Canadian universities

A Department of Science and Technology (DOST) delegation signed agreements with two Canadian universities for Filipino scholarships in the North American country.

Science Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. led a DOST delegation to Canada from March 11 to 14 that enabled the science agency to sign agreements with the University of Saskatchewan (USask) and University of Alberta (UAlberta) to provide more scholarship opportunities for Filipinos in Canada.

The first agreement was the Implementing Agreement with the USask that aims to promote long-term collaboration and exchange in graduate education between the DOST and USask through the DOST-Science Education Institute (SEI), USask Graduate Scholarship Program (DOST-SEI-USask GSP).

The agreement creates a mechanism for doctoral students from the Philippines to study and conduct research at USask with support provided jointly through DOST-SEI scholarships and USask.

The DOST-SEI-USask GSP will provide up to 10 scholarships per year to eligible students at USask.

Through the partnership, USask will provide discounted rates (local Canadian rate for Filipino students) and research funding for their dissertation.

Meanwhile, the second agreement is a renewal contract, signed on March 13, which aims to promote long-term collaboration and exchange in graduate education through the continued implementation of the DOST-UAlberta Graduate Scholarship Program.

The scholarship program will create mechanisms for doctoral and master’s students from the Philippines to study and conduct research at UAlberta with support provided jointly through DOST-SEI scholarships and UAlberta.

“Economic prosperity is linked to the industries employing highly educated individuals like science workers,” Solidum said.

“The signed agreements on scholarship programs with the two universities will set the pace of our flourishing engagement with academic members here in Canada. Through these initiatives, we hope to augment the STI human resources in the country and increase the quality of career opportunities for scientists and engineers,” the DOST Chief pointed out.

Solidum also led an orientation session on opportunities for the Filipino community in Saskatchewan and Edmonton, Canada.

The event for Saskatchewan was hosted by The Filipino-Canadian Association of Saskatchewan Inc., in collaboration with the Philippine Consulate General in Calgary. The event for Edmonton was hosted by the Philippine Business Society of Alberta and the Edmonton Philippine International Centre in collaboration with the Philippine Consulate General in Calgary.

Discussed during the orientation sessions were the programs and priorities of the DOST, with emphasis on the Balik Scientist Program’s background, its milestones, foundational impacts, eligibility requirements, application procedures, and incentives.

Solidum underscored the Philippine government’s commitment to supporting Filipino scientists in making significant contributions to local and global innovation.

“There is an unwritten qualification in becoming a Balik Scientist, it is the heart to serve the Filipino people and the country. It is what will truly drive us to become a true Balik Scientist,” the Science Secretary pointed out.