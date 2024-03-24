Diageo partners with K-Pop superstar SUHO of EXO to promote responsible drinking in PHL, across APAC 

PHILIPPINES– Diageo Philippines announced the launch of an exciting new regional responsible drinking campaign in Asia Pacific (APAC) with SUHO of K-pop boy group EXO to promote responsible and moderate alcohol consumption. The campaign kicked off in South Korea and will run in the Philippines.

“At Diageo, we are dedicated to promoting moderation and investing in programmes that encourage responsible alcohol consumption. This groundbreaking campaign with SUHO enables us to tap into the growing influence of K-Culture, engaging adult consumers across Asia Pacific in a creative way to make more mindful choices and embrace moderation,” said Wilson Del Socorro, Corporate Relations Director, Asia Pacific.

The ‘Enjoy the Flow, Savour Every Moment’ campaign will feature an original song recorded by SUHO, a music video, and behind-the-scenes footage that emphasizes the importance of savoring each moment and enjoying alcohol in moderation. The track blends familiar sounds from a bar, such as glasses clinking, with sounds of nature and flowing water to produce multiple layers of music. The accompanying lyrics include messages like “take it easy”, “slow down”, and “savour every moment” to remind listeners to drink slow and pace themselves with water. The song, music video, and behind-the-scenes video will be shared across select Diageo social platforms as well as EXO’s social channels.

SUHO, a renowned South Korean singer-songwriter, and actor who leads the group EXO, brings his own unique perspective to the campaign. SUHO, with his superpower ‘water’ in the EXO universe, is expected to align well with one of the key messages of the campaign – that staying hydrated by drinking water regularly is an important way to encourage moderation.

On the campaign, SUHO said, “I’m happy to participate in a purposeful campaign, where I can share meaningful messages for a good cause. Occasionally when I do have a drink, I make sure to drink in moderation. I really like how we’ve weaved into the song and music video messaging around pacing yourself, savouring the moment and not losing yourself.”

In line with other responsible drinking campaigns, this new activation will direct consumers to DRINKiQ.com, a dedicated, responsible drinking website available in 16 languages and 35 country sites. DRINKiQ shares valuable information, practical advice on alcohol consumption, and a range of resources to encourage moderate drinking. During the campaign, the site will spotlight a letter from SUHO on the importance of moderation and practical tips such as pacing drinks with water and enjoying beverages with food.

Diageo is committed to transforming global drinking habits for the better, promoting moderation, and addressing the harmful use of alcohol. This commitment is integral to Diageo’s 10-year sustainability plan, Society 2030: Spirit of Progress that aims to educate consumers on facts about alcohol and reach one billion people with moderation messages by 2030.

Learning more about DrinkIQ, you can visit www.drinkiq.com/en-ph/savour​.