Change making with Edelweiss

IN Edelweiss, The Body Shop brings the strength and resilience of the natural world to your skin. Formerly known as Drops of Youth, the new and improved Edelweiss reflects The Body Shop’s vision of changemaking beauty by moving away from ant-ageing beauty ideals.

It is enriched with responsibly sourced edelweiss, a tiny but resilient Alpine flower with its very own antioxidant.

Many of us know Edelweiss from a song from the classic movie The Sound of Music, but it is so much more.

Found growing in brutal Alpine conditions against extreme wind, snow and rain, the resilient edelweiss flower thrives. It protects and repairs itself, thanks to its natural antioxidants, including Leontopodic acid, which is only produced when the flower is in distress.

The Body Shop’s edelweiss is harvested by a team of passionate experts in the Swiss Alps. These specialist growers responsibly source, manage and organically cultivate the edelweiss flowers, ensuring the highest quality extract is concentrated within the formulation.

Loved by many as a symbol of rugged beauty and alpinism, it’s now being discovered as the beauty industry’s best kept secret in The Body Shop’s Edelweiss Daily Serum Concentrate, Prep Essence, and Intense Smoothing Day Cream.

• The Edelweiss Daily Serum Concentrate helps unlock the five signs of resilient skin. Stronger, smoother, plumper, fresher, and bouncier. Certified by the Vegan Society, it is suitable for sensitive skin and dermatologically-tested. With hundreds of five-star reviews, it is a bestseller, with one selling every 25 seconds around the world.

• The Edelweiss Prep Essence combines the benefits of both a toner and moisturizer, leaving your skin feeling softer and more supple. Made with 98 percent ingredients of natural origin, this milky essence helps remove any impurities left after cleansing. It is certified by the Vegan Society and enriched with Community Fair Trade moringa seed oil from Rwanda, which provides a sustainable for farmers. Packaged in bottle made with recyclable glass, it can be recycled again once you’ve used it up for the last plumping drops.

• The Edelweiss Intense Smoothing Day Cream is the ultimate hydration boost. An intensely rich and nourishing cream, this non-greasy formula has a silky texture and melts into skin effortlessly, helping protect against indoor and outdoor pollution, and leaving skin deeply nourished, firmer, and ultra-soft.

The Body Shop’s Edelweiss collection is available at Body Shop stores and online at www.thebodyshop.com.ph.