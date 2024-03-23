Traveling to South Korea? Roaming has become more affordable

Recognizing the vital role of seamless and affordable connectivity in elevating overseas adventures, Globe announces the expansion of its groundbreaking GoRoam service to South Korea, the ninth destination in its special, country-exclusive portfolio.

The irresistible allure of K-pop and the enthralling narratives of K-drama, coupled with South Korea’s natural beauty, vibrant cities and cultural legacy, have propelled this dynamic East Asian nation to be one of the most favored countries for Filipino travelers.

To enhance every Pinoy’s visit to South Korea, Globe introduces the GoRoam package, which provides 30GB of data for 10 days at just P1,600. This promo aims to offer roaming at never-before-seen, close-to-local rates, allowing Globe customers to immerse themselves in the richness of Korean culture, enjoy their favorite entertainment while on the move, and effortlessly share these special moments.

“Launching GoRoam South Korea is another milestone in our quest to redefine connectivity for Filipino travelers. As more and more customers see the convenience and value roaming brings, we’ll continue to expand GoRoam to more of their favorite destinations and give them the worry-free experience they truly deserve,” said Paula Rivera-Castillo, Head of Globe International Business.

Aside from South Korea, GoRoam is also available in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, UAE, Singapore, and the USA. GoRoam offers competitive rates, eliminating the hassles of buying and switching to local SIMs and renting pocket WiFi. This allows customers to conveniently retain their Globe number and access their regular services.

Promo subscription is simple and easy via the GlobeOne app. Customers simply need to access GlobeOne > click Buy Promos > Look for the Roaming promos section > and choose their preferred GoRoam offer. Registration via GCash is also now possible for Globe Prepaid and TM customers.

Once abroad, customers just need to switch on Mobile Data and Data Roaming to start surfing.

Globe’s commitment to extending its roaming offerings further underscores its dedication to meeting the varied needs of its customers, reinforcing its position as a frontrunner in delivering exceptional service and value.

More information is available at glbe.co/roam.