Simmer down the fiery waves of summer with Gerry’s icy coolers

TROUBLED by the hot weather, coupled with the uncomfortable feeling brought about by humidity, homegrown restaurant Gerry’s brings a creamy-licious relief with its Milky Ice Desserts.

These highly-craved for confections have become a regular fixture of the summer season, with customers eagerly awaiting their arrival over or off the counter.

Fab five concoctions

SOME patrons of the Ube Macapuno Delight regard it as the summit of their dessert journey simply because this delectable, purple-colored offering is concocted from sweet yam and coconut.

Those loyal to the classic Halo-Halo don’t want to miss this most favored Pinoy dessert for its intricately mix of shaved ice, beans, gelatins, fruits, and other sweets.

Not to be ignored, of course, is the Mais Con Hielo, which is refreshingly irresistible with its corn kernels and milk.

The creamy yet light Buko Pandan Delight is no doubt the pièce de résistance among Gerry’s lineup of coolers—thanks to its tender coconut and fragrant pandan leaves. Known for its sublime flavor and rejuvenating consistency, it best exemplifies what culinary craftsmanship should be.



Last, but not the least, is the Banana Con Leche, a simple yet satiating dessert featuring sliced bananas immersed in milk. Such confection enjoys a huge following among younger customers, mainly due to its delightful fusion of sweetness and creaminess.

Dessert destination of choice

WHATEVER the choice of the sweet tooth is, Gerry’s is undeniably the go-to place for its Milky Ice Desserts during the dry and fiery months of the year.

This bistro never fails to entice a throng of locals and tourists alike, all salivating for delectable, chilled confections.

Gerry’s Milky Ice Desserts are available across all its branches nationwide. So drop by at any of its outlets to relish such refreshing sweet and creamy concoctions.

###

Caption: Gerry’s fab five concoctions.



