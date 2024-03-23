Shellsoft urges PHL to form strong cybersecurity culture

SHELLSOFT Technology Corp., one of the top providers of cybersecurity solutions to Philippine enterprises, urged Filipino businesses to form a strong cybersecurity culture to protect their data and infrastructure.

In a recent gathering with the media, Shellsoft president and chief executive officer Edwin Boon presented a rather compelling discussion about “Cybersecurity Culture.” Digital transformation means “more data is online, within reach of cybercriminals,” Boon laid out. “Therefore, it is important to make it as difficult as possible for bad actors to succeed, rather than trying to clean up after they have achieved entry,” he expounded.

In 2023, there have been multiple high-profile cybersecurity breaches, involving even government agencies. In September of last year, the computer system of Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) was compromised, affecting the personal data of over 13 million individuals. Further, the use of ransomware has also spiked.

According to Jon Clairmond Siy, Shellsoft chief security advisor, the use of ransomware in 2023 has surpassed the combined numbers of 2021 and 2022, and these will only continue to rise. “While those statistics may sound bleak, minimal awareness of cybersecurity can go a long way in preventing critical exposure,” he clarified. “That’s why it’s important to practice and promote a good cybersecurity culture, especially in the workplace,” he concluded.

“Cybersecurity culture” is a concept wherein everyone in a group or organization learns and applies minimal social media and cyber security literacy. It can be something as simple as awareness of the most common online threats (malware, spyware, ransomware, etc.), being wary of downloading suspicious software, or knowing the signs of fake websites that capture crucial login information. “We provide many advanced cybersecurity solutions to our corporate clients,” Boon said. “But apart from that, we also encourage them to teach their employees some of these basic security principles to further reinforce their organization’s cybersecurity at a fundamental end-user level,” he continued. “As cybersecurity threats continue to evolve, we should be able to keep up with the proverbial arms race. It’s our job as cybersecurity service providers and consultants; it’s what we’re hired to do. And you should [invest in cybersecurity] if you don’t want any mission-critical data compromised,”

Shellsoft chief operating officer JB Muñoz added: “But for more common threats, having that foundational knowledge and culture of cybersecurity can spell the difference between a minor hiccup and a massive breach.”

Shellsoft is the provider of cybersecurity to the top 200 corporations in the country.