Sharon Cuneta reveals secrets to success in video series

From her remarkable journey as a beloved actress, singer, and brand endorser, Sharon Cuneta-Pangilinan’s success in the entertainment industry enabled her to amass a fortune, to the extent that she became recognized as one of the most credible authorities on financial wisdom and empowerment.



“Nagsisimula ‘yan sa disiplina sa pag-iipon at sa pagiging masikap,” Sharon said. This fundamental principle underscores her belief that prudent financial management and determination to achieve one’s goals are essential to achieving success.

Sharon’s ascent to stardom began at the age of 12. Earning money as a young actress while studying at a premier international school prepared her for the future ahead. At the peak of her career in the mid-2000s, she was cited several times among the top female taxpayers in the country, which attested to her status as one of the richest Filipino celebrities, according to the Philippine Institute for Development Studies.



Likewise, the wealth of knowledge she had acquired over the years on prioritizing health and self-care, building an investment portfolio, financial planning, and her overall journey to succeed in life resonate deeply among her millions of Filipino fans.

“Health is wealth…kahit gaano ka kayaman, kahit gaano ka kaligaya sa buhay mo, kung hindi okay ang health mo or you do not make your health a priority… it amounts to nothing,” she reflected.



Financial planning mindset

Sharon firmly believes that anyone, regardless of background or circumstance, possesses the potential to build wealth. “Lahat ng Pilipino ay pwedeng guminhawa ang buhay. But first financial planning should be your mindset. You can provide a good life for you and your family, and make that dream a reality,” she asserted, instilling hope and motivation in those who aspire to financial independence.

“Next, find a very good financial advisor. Marami kayong matututunan sa isang financial advisor. Hindi lang pang mayaman ang magkaroon ng financial advisor. Kailangan palagay ka sa kukunin mong financial advisor, siya ang magtuturo sa iyo kung paano mo palalaguin ang perang pinaghirapan mo at higit pa diyan they will help secure your future with the right insurance company and products,” Sharon revealed, emphasizing the importance of being mentored by a knowledgeable financial advisor.



Sharon’s Vlogs on Health and Financial Wellness



In advocating for financial literacy, the country’s Megastar recently shared “Mega truth bombs” on her official YouTube channel revealing her life learnings and secrets to success in a series of vlogs titled InLife Dreamweaver Stories. In the videos, she discussed the importance of choosing a healthier lifestyle and preparing for the financial impact of health emergencies.



Sharon, together with youngest daughter Miel, is a proud Dreamweaver for InLife, the country’s first and largest Filipino-owned life insurance company. Together, they help amplify InLife’s mission of helping Filipinos lead A Lifetime for Good.



Through the InLife Dreamweaver Series, Sharon hopes to inspire Filipinos, especially the younger generation, to learn more about health, insurance, and sound investments as they pursue their own dreams in life.

“I hope the young will listen to my Tita tips to financial freedom,” said Sharon, adding that, “After all, the videos are full of learnings I have accumulated over the years building my journey to success. I have often shared some of these lessons to my children, so the practical presentation are simple and doable,” she added.



Watch Sharon’s vlogs where she shares her personal advice on health and financial wellness, and learn how you can plan your own life goals and embark on a journey towards A Lifetime for Good with InLife by visiting https://www.youtube.com/@SharonCunetaNetwork and www.insularlife.com.ph.