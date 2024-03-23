Seventeen’s BSS named OPPO’s ‘Reno Experts’

BooSeokSoon or Seventeen’s BSS is the first sub-unit of the 13-member Korean group Seventeen. The group composed of Seungkwan, DK and Hoshi debuted in March 2018 with the single “Just Do It.” In 2023, they made a comeback with “Second Wind”

Seungkwan, DK, and Hoshi are multi-talented artists. In Seventeen’s BSS, Seungkwan is the main vocalist, lead rapper and maknae (youngest), while DK is the leader, main vocalist, lead dancer and visual. Hoshi is the lead vocalist, main dancer and main rapper. Seungkwan and DK are known for their powerhouse vocals while Hoshi is an exceptional dancer and overall performer.

The group is best known for the catchy tune “Fighting [feat. Lee Young Ji].” They also won the Performance of the Year Award at the 2023 Asia Artist Awards, and the Best Digital Song at the 38th Golden Disc Awards.

What’s amazing about Seventeen’s BSS is that they’re not only good artists but they also have engaging personalities.

This is why, along with the rest of Seventeen, Seungkwan, DK and Hoshi have millions of fans all over the world.

Global leading smartphone brand OPPO has officially announced the appointment of BSS (Seventeen) members—Seungkwan, DK and Hoshi—as the latest OPPO Reno Experts for OPPO’s APAC markets.

“This marks the beginning of a new era of synergy between an industry leading smartphone brand and the dynamic South Korean artists known for their exuberant energy. This strategic partnership emphasises OPPO’s dedication to fostering global connections while delivering on its promise of accessible innovation,” said OPPO in a media statement.

OPPO continued, “The three members’ embodiment of youthful energy and a genuine love for self-expression perfectly represents the key features of OPPO’s latest smartphone, reflecting the dynamic qualities that set the OPPO Reno11 F 5G apart in the market.”

“The OPPO Reno series prides itself on being the portrait expert and we are thrilled to partner with BSS. It is not just about the innovation of the Reno series but more about providing a tool for genuine, joyous expression. We invite fans of OPPO and BSS to join us on this portrait photography journey to seize the opportunity and showcase their creativity,” said Andy Shi, APAC president of OPPO.

As part of the collaboration, the BSS members are featured in a creative video where they could be seen capturing memories on the all-new portrait expert OPPO Reno11 F 5G and using key features including Smart Image Matting and AI Portrait Retouching to express their truest selves. To watch the full video, visit tinyurl.com/yc4ut67y.

The OPPO Reno11 F 5G is now available in the Philippines. The new addition to OPPO’s Reno lineup features a vibrant, eye-catching style, a 64MP Ultra-Clear Triple Camera, and a 120Hz AMOLED Borderless display.

The OPPO Reno11 F 5G has a rectangular silhouette to its camera module, compared to the oval design of the other phones in the series. The rectangular camera module has two circles that house the triple rear camera of the handset.

The Reno11 5G has a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED curved display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support and dual stereo speakers with a peak brightness of 950 nits.

The device is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 7050—a chipset announced back in May 2023. It has an octa-core CPU which consists of two ARM Cortex-A78 that’s clocked at 2.6GHz with six ARM Cortex-A55 that has a max speed of 2.0GHz. It uses an ARM Mali-G68 MC4 for its GPU.

