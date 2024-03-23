PHL all set for 1st International Children’s Book Day on April 2

AFTER 57 years, the Philippines will finally observe the International Children’s Book Day (ICBD) on April 2 which will mark a significant milestone in promoting kids’ literature and literacy in the country.

Since 1967, the International Board on Books for Young People (IBBY) has been leading this international event meant to inspire a love of reading among the youth. The occasion is in line with its mission of fostering global understanding via children’s books, upholding the rights of young readers, and championing the accessibility to high-quality literary pieces for them worldwide.

The ICBD is marked on or around the second day of April annually—the birth anniversary of Hans Christian Andersen who is the Danish author of famous fairy tales such as The Emperor’s New Clothes, The Little Mermaid, The Ugly Duckling, Thumbelina, and many more.

“It’s only fitting that [the ICBD] is also celebrated in his honor. It is through his imaginative spirit that the world was introduced to a treasury of fairy tales beloved by children everywhere,” IBBY-Philippines’ (IBBY-PH) Kim Carl Laurente said during the kickoff event of the first ICBD celebration in the country last March 15 in Quezon City.

“He taught us, through his popular [works], that finding magic in ordinary can only be possible through imagination.”

This year’s theme: “Cross the seas on the wings of your imagination,” centers on “imagination,” which is among the 18 national sections of the IBBY.

“When we get lost in the pages of a book we love to read, we are fueled by our imagination. In these stories, we explore faraway lands and create different characters—thanks to our creativity and boundless imagination,” Laurente opined.

With these programs, he noted that the IBBY-PH aims to achieve the following: Promote reading literacy and foster the love for reading among local communities; encourage educational and other institutions to celebrate the ICBD nationwide; recognize Filipino publishers, authors and illustrators who have significantly contributed to the growth of children and young adults’ literature in the country; and develop volunteerism by conducting volunteer tribes and organizing a wide range of activities for the benefit of the children in the communities.

The line up of activities includes interactive storytelling and read-aloud sessions, book sharing, distribution of books and posters, and awarding of the first-ever “Severino Reyes Medal.”

Recognizing local talents

A HIGHLIGHT of ICBD, the Severino Reyes Medal is an award honoring outstanding achievements of different Filipino authors and illustrators—the unsung heroes of local children’s literature.

Considered as the “Father of Filipino Drama” and the “Father of Zarzuela,” Reyes was a beloved director and playwright who brought a body of work that elevated the Tagalog zarzuela into a highly popular art form in the Philippines during the turn of the century. He also brought to life a familiar character based on a Filipina grandmother figure under his pen name “Lola Basyang,” who lovingly read timeless stories to her grandchildren.

“[The stories are filled with hope and optimism, while exhibiting] the very ‘Pinoy’ values of love for family, and respect for elders,” Laurente said of the literary pieces penned by Reyes, which have been played out and replayed on countless rich dramas, television shows and even on the silver screen. “Lola Basyang’s stories have proven to be timeless and enduring, and they appeal to different generations.”

In recognition of his contribution to Pinoy children’s literature, the award named after him will distinguish today’s most outstanding Filipinos who have published a picture book, a storybook, and a young-adult book over the past decade.

“Establishing a children’s book award by librarians stems from our belief in the crucial role of reading for learning, emphasizing the early love for reading as vital for lifelong education. Librarians, as stewards of knowledge and literacy advocates, significantly influence young readers’ literary experiences,” noted IBBY-PH President Kristine Mandigma.

According to Rio Lim of the IBBY-PH Secretariat, they have received almost 200 entries for the inaugural award. Interestingly, she noted that apart from big national publishers, they also obtained submissions from regional publishing companies based in Iloilo and other parts of Mindanao—an indication that the country’s publication industry is still alive and kicking amid the rise of digitalization.

As the nation will mark the ICBD for the first time, Vibal Foundation Programs director Jed Mariñas enjoined educators, librarians, authors, illustrators, publishers, parents, children, and book lovers in general to participate in this momentous event to build a strong literary community in the Philippines.

“Let us reaffirm our [commitments to nurturing a love for learning, promoting literacy, and to providing children with the tools they need in becoming] lifelong learners and compassionate global citizens,” Mariñas said. “I invite you all to join us in the celebration of creativity, [plus the wonder of] the transformative power of literature. Together, let us ignite the spark of imagination in the hearts of our children and pave the way for a brighter and more enlightened future for all.”