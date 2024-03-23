Newest European pub opens doors in Parqal, Aseana

Cierto, the newest European Pub of the South, opens in one of the up-and-coming hangout spots in the Aseana area, Parqal. With its unique specialty dishes that are hard to find in Manila, but give off that hearty and homey European feel, it’ll definitely be a new place for every group of friends and families to spend their chill time.

Cierto’s food is served in generous servings that’ll satisfy not only your hunger but also your craving for that Western flavor. Their menu includes some of the most iconic dishes from all around Europe such as Pastrami Sandwiches from Romania, Fresh Corned Beef from Ireland, Souvlakis from Greece, Schnitzels from Austria, and many more. This is also true to its extensive line of wine and cocktail list that’ll give you the true European pub experience.

Fresh Corned Beef and Cabbage

If you’ve traveled to Europe, Cierto will surely take you right back to the memory of the experience you’ve had while traveling. If you want to travel there, Cierto is the perfect first step to try out what you should be looking for when you actually do as its menu is curated to give you that same experience of getting a little bit of everything from around the continent.

In addition to this, Cierto is located in an accessible area that’s easy to go to which will allow you to easily bring friends from all over the metro to hang out and enjoy. Parking is never a problem with the mall’s basement parking that is also currently given for free to all Parqal visitors.

“We are very excited to bring the real European pub experience closer to Manila with our hearty and homey dishes curated especially for Filipinos. As we open our doors in Parqal, we want our guests to be able to have an amazing relaxed time and get to try the complete Cierto experience every time they come by,” said Andrew Masigan, President of Advent Manila Hospitality Group that owns and operates Cierto.

Cierto is now open at the ground floor of Parqal, Aseana, and open from Monday to Sunday from 10 am to 9 pm. Like and follow Cierto on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date with the latest news and promos.