New bills to give extensive benefits for elderly, PWDs

Albay 2nd District Representative Jose “Joey” S. Salceda has announced significant advancements in the protection and benefits afforded to senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs) with the approval of three new bills by the Joint Committees on Senior Citizens, Disability Affairs, and Ways and Means.

On Tuesday, the committees unanimously approved the three substitute bills for House Bills No. 10061, 10062, and 10063, aimed at rectifying the “inconsistent application of senior citizens and PWD discounts.”

He said the proposed legislation ensures that discounts apply even in conjunction with promotional prices, and introduces a parking discount exclusively for senior citizens and PWDs.

Furthermore, the bills provide both vulnerable groups with a 15- percent utilities discount for lifeline consumption, an additional 25-percent deduction on labor expenses for PWDs and senior citizens, and free training programs facilitated by the government.

“We have diligently fulfilled our responsibilities within a span of 60 days, from the moment the Speaker instructed us to conduct hearings to the approval of the substitute bills,” Salceda said.

During the hearings, several significant milestones were achieved. Starbucks, for instance, announced a generous 40 percent discount to rectify any past misapplications of standard discounts for SCs. In addition, Grab and Angkas have made notable improvements to enhance access to senior citizens and PWD discounts. Meralco has also taken steps to simplify the discount application process for electric bills.

Salceda further highlighted the collaboration with government agencies such as the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Department of Agriculture (DA), and Department of Energy (DOE). As a result, the senior citizen and PWD discount on basic goods has been expanded from P260 to P500 per month.

Based on these remarkable developments, the lawmaker estimated that establishments and government agencies’ commitments would yield approximately P112.6 billion in additional benefits for senior citizens and PWDs this year alone.