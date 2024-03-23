Marcial puts Thai into sleep with devastating left uppercut in 4th round of homecoming bout

UPCOMING Paris Olympian Eumir Felix Marcial delivered an expected knockout win on Saturday night against Thailand’s Thoedsak Sinam in his homecoming light heavyweight non-title bout at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Marcial unleashed his boxing fury in the fourth round and fired a devastating left uppercut, knocking out cold the 28-year-old Sinam jumpstarted his Olympics preparation campaign this year on the right track.

Eumir Marcial celebrates following his big win.

“It’s really good to fight in front of my fellow Filipinos, a lot of people to thank like my wife Princess, Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Abraham Tolentino, Senator Manny Pacquiao and Sean Gibbons,” the 28-year-old Zamboanga warrior said.

“I was worried also after I knocked him out. Everytime that I fight I pray that both of us will be safe.”

The two fighters had a great exchange in the third round as they both unleashed body shots, but the Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist seemed unaffected by the Thai’s punches.

Marcial, coached and trained by American Kay Koroma’s Filipino assistant DJ Zamora, also used his jabbing prowess in the first three rounds, hitting Sinam with various combinations in the head and body.

He convincingly won the scorecards unanimously as expected with 10-9 scores in all three rounds from the three judges before the fourth round knockout comes with still 1:33 left.

Sinam was attended by Games and Amusement Board (GAB) medical team after the knockout and woke up after a few minutes.

Marcial’s homecoming bout featuring 24 fights was watched live by Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, Senator Francis Tolentino, GAB Chairman Richard Clarin, and Manny Pacquiao’s MP Promotions President Sean Gibbons, among others.

Marcial improved his unbeaten record to 5-0 with three knockouts while Sinam will be returning to Bangkok, Thailand with 23-14 win-loss record with 19 knockouts.